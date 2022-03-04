How to find Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a game about becoming powerful enough to defeat a rapidly escalating series of impossible challenges. The game has added a crafting system to the Soulsborne format that has deeply changed the way gamers tackle the adventure.

The Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot is a shiny severed chicken's foot that serves as a consumable in Elden Ring. Players can down that bird's limb to increase the runes earned from defeating enemies for three minutes.

Finding Gold-Pickled Fowl Feet in Elden Ring

The Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot is only available to find in three places throughout Elden Ring's world. It's one of the more elusive items in the game. First, check the coastline near the Stranded Graveyard. The item is near a waterfall, just past a launch point for Torrent. It's guarded by armed skeletons.

Next is the Sealed Tunnel, located in Altus Plateau, near the west gate of Leyndell Royal Capital. The foot hangs from a massive root in the third secret area.

Finally, one can be found on the river at the Siofra River Well, underneath a rushing waterfall. It can be found after taking the second lift in the area, and it's the last opportunity to find this item in the wild.

Crafting the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot

Like many of the best items in the game, players can find Gold-Pickled Fowl Feet, but they can also craft them. This item is crafted with a recipe found in the Missionary's Cookbook, which is tough to come by.

The cookbook is only offered by Patches, a mini-boss who appears in the Murkwater Cave. This mini-boss can be spared in combat, and players who do so will have access to Patches' service as a merchant.

One of the items he sells is the Missionary's Cookbook [2] for 800 Runes. Patches will also just sell the Feet outright if players prefer.

Once players have the recipe, Gold-Pickled Fowl Feet can be crafted with three Rowa Fruit, one Four-Toed Fowl Foot, and a Gold Firefly. The firefly will be the hardest part to come by, but they can be found underwater, near the Tower of Return.

