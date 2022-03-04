How to increase your carrying weight in Elden Ring

Equipment load and carrying weight have been common in many of FromSoftware’s Souls-like titles, Elden Ring included. It is on armor as much as weapons and can greatly affect a player’s movement.

While equipment load doesn’t affect the speed at which players run or sprint, it impacts rolling speed and the amount of distance traveled. It is important to be conscious of equipment load to maximum equipment load ratio.

Thankfully, there are several ways for players to increase their carrying weight in Elden Ring. However, it’s advantageous to make use of all methods.

Elden Ring: Meet with Melina to level up and increase carrying weight

Shortly after starting your journey in the Lands Between, you will eventually meet Melina, the self-anointed Finger Maiden. She appears, introduces herself, and offers an accord right after the third Site of Grace you ignite.

By accepting her deal, she will increase your character stats. Upon visiting any Site of Grace after that, Melina will appear and you can increase individual stats.

Maximum Equipment Load cannot be increased directly. Instead, you have to increase your Endurance. With a higher Maximum Equipment Load, you’ll have far more freedom in what type of armor you can wear without hindering your movement.

To increase your stats, you’ll need Runes—Elden Ring’s version of “souls.” There are easy ways to farm Runes early on. Do note. However, increasing stats subsequently increases the number of Runes you need to do it again.

Locate special Talismans to increase carrying weight

Another route to consider is equipping Talismans, which have taken the role of rings in Elden Ring. Players start with only a single Talisman slot and, throughout the game, can locate Talisman Pouches. Talismans that affect equipment load include:

Arsenal Charm : Located in Stormveil Castle

: Located in Stormveil Castle Great-Jar’s Arsenal : Quest reward from the Living Jar

: Quest reward from the Living Jar Erdtree’s Favor: Located at Fringefolk Hero’s Grave

Since as many as four Talisman Slots are available (after upgrades), all three can be equipped with one leftover. This can be an incredible boon should your class build include heavy armor and weapons, ultimately making you more nimble despite the weighted gear.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen