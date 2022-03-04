How to get the Royal Remains armor set in Elden Ring

The Royal Remains armor set is one of the more terrifying pieces of armor players can find in Elden Ring.

It is sure to strike fear into the hearts of enemies throughout the Lands Between, with its charred appearance. That is, if players can overcome the challenge of acquiring it first.

Most armor sets need to be taken out of the cold, dead bodies of those who wear it first. This one in particular is rewarded to players after they defeat Ensha of the Royal Remains.

How to obtain the Royal Remains armor set in Elden Ring

The Royal Remains armor set can be obtained at the Roundtable Hold location. This is the hub-like area where the Tarnished can upgrade weapons, speak with several non-playable characters, or simply take a break.

It is only available through fast travel after players activate a certain number of Sites of Grace. They will then be greeted by Melina, who will offer to take them to the Roundtable Hold.

A player battles Ensha of the Royal Remains in Elden Ring after an unprovoked attack (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

At the Roundtable Hold, there is a character named Ensha of the Royal Remains. Ensha refuses to speak to the player when they first arrive at the hub. Next time, however, they might attack.

When players obtain the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right) and return to the Roundtable Hold, Ensha of the Royal Remains will invade. That triggers a pretty easy boss fight.

Treat this like any other enemy by dodging attacks, striking when Ensha is left vulnerable, and retreating when necessary. Soon enough, Ensha will be felled and no longer found in the Roundtable Hold.

After defeating Ensha of the Royal Remains, players can move to the spot against the wall where the boss originally stood. Head to that spot, just outside Gideon Ofnir's room.

A player has acquired the Royal Remains armor set after defeating Ensha (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Royal Remains armor set will be there for Elden Ring players to obtain. Pick it up to receive the Royal Remains Helm, Royal Remains Armor, Royal Remains Guantlets, and Royal Remains Greaves.

The armor set provides solid resistance against physical damage and robustness. It has a weight of 25.3, so take that into account when figuring out Equip Load for faster movement.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul