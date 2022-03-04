Where to find the Icerind Hatchet in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring has various weapons, armaments, incantations, spells, and Ashes of War to pick from. Players are often spoiled for choice when it comes to picking a build to invest in. The game offers many ways to make the Tarnished stronger as one progresses through it.

Dex builds are quite popular in the game. While Elden Ring is often considered to have more of a katana meta, axes and hatchets are not far behind when it comes to tearing through some of the most challenging encounters.

One such hatchet that Dex players have been looking for is the Icerind Hatchet. While it’s not particularly difficult to acquire, it’s not something that a player should reach in the early stages of the game.

The weapon can be found in a relatively higher level area in the Lands Between, and it’s advised that players invest a good deal of Runes in leveling up their stats and weapons before they attempt to secure the weapon.

Finding the Icerind Hatchet in Elden Ring

To get their hands on the Icerind Hatchet, the Tarnished will be required to:

Make their way to the point between Raya Lucaria Academy and the Village of the Albinaurics.

There they will be able to find the Temple Quarter, where they must move to the grounds near it.

They will come across a ruined tower, which will house a small chest.

On opening the chest, players will automatically be rewarded with the hatchet.

It’s important to note that while getting the weapon out of the chest is not very tough, as it does not force one to kill a boss or a difficult enemy, reaching the chest is where the difficulty lies. The Tarnished must wade through mobs of high-level enemies.

George RR Martin @GRRMspeaking Years in the making, ELDEN RING was released last week, and has been taking the gaming world by storm.... georgerrmartin.com/notablog/2022/… Years in the making, ELDEN RING was released last week, and has been taking the gaming world by storm....georgerrmartin.com/notablog/2022/… https://t.co/VMyeXOlN31

The Icerind Hatchet’s popularity lies in the fact that it scales very well with Dexterity and even does Frost build up. Additionally, its weapon art, Hoarfrost Stomp, spreads a trail of freezing mist on the ground, damaging enemies and applying the Frost status effect on them.

Icerind Hatchet is one of the best Dex weapons in Elden Ring, and the sheer amount of damage that it can do makes clearing out difficult areas significantly easier.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu