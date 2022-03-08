How to get the ‘Age of Order’ ending in Elden Ring

FromSoftware titles are known for offering players multiple endings for their playthroughs, and Elden Ring is no stranger to this fact. The narrative of the Lands Between is as vast as its open-world design, and there are many ways that players can go about completing the main questline.

There are many endings to look forward to in the title, but a few of them are extremely complicated to achieve, and players will need to follow a series of steps before they are able to achieve that end.

The ‘Age of Order’ ending is one of the more difficult ones to achieve in Elden Ring, and there are many in the community who have been struggling to get this outcome and the associating final cutscene.

Hopefully, today's guide will look to make things easier and help those players out who are still struggling with attaining the ‘Age of Order’ ending.

Obtaining the ‘Age of Order’ ending in Elden Ring

The ‘Age of Order’ ending in Elden Ring is another variation of the default one but is pretty difficult to achieve and involves completing a series of steps involving Gold Mask and Brother Corhyn.

Here, the tarnished must use the Mending Rune of Perfect Order on Fractured Marika, help restore the Erdtree to its former glory, and bring about the age of order once again, making things like they were before the fickle gods went power-hungry for great rune shards.

To achieve the ending, the Tarnished must complete Brother Corhyn’s questline, and to do so, they will need to:

Track down Brother Corhyn after he disappears from the Roundtable Hold in search of Gold Mask. Players should make their way to Altus Plateau, where the NPC can be found near the Altus map post.

After Interacting with him and exhausting his dialogues, the Tarnished should now make their way through the portal by the merchant and look for Gold Mask on the bridge, who will not be too hard to locate. They must then come back to Brother Corhyn and inform him of Gold Mask’s location.

After progressing further into the main story, players will eventually reach Leyndell, where Gold Mask and Brother Corhyn will be pondering over a riddle on the cliffs by the colosseum. To solve the riddle for them, players must acquire the Law of Regression spell, which can be obtained from a Prayerbook in the Erdtree Sanctuary. This spell will require 37 Intelligence, so players who are not building a sorcerer might need to respec for this if they are looking to attain this ending.

Upon obtaining the spell, players should make their way out of the Erdtree Sanctuary and go down the elevator, where they will find a message in white that talks about regression. They must now cast the spell while facing the statue and then go back to Gold Mask to tell him that the riddle was solved. After this, the Tarnished will reencounter them on the bridge present south of the Stargazer’s Ruins which is in the West Mountaintops of the Giants.

The final step will be to defeat Malekith and then search for Corhyn, who can be found in the center of Leyndell, Ashen Capital. After interacting with him, players must head back to the cliffs by the colosseum, where they can find Gold Mask on the floor dead, with the Mending Rune of Perfect Order placed on his body as a drop.

The Tarnished can now use his item on Fractured Marika and bring about the ‘Age of Order’ once again to Elden Ring's Lands Between and go back to the time before the fickle gods, who are all dead now.

