How to defeat Godfry First Elden Lord in Elden Ring

Godfry First Elden Lord shows up in Elden Ring with two different forms, but the physical form is the much more dangerous version of the two. Those who have faced the golden shade form within Leyndell earlier in the game will know just how aggressive the Elden Lord can be.

Anyone who makes it to the physical form of Godfry will be right near the end of the game. He stands between the tarnished and the final fight to roll the credits within Elden Ring. But considering Godfry First Elden Lord is not optional. Players should prepare themselves for a battle with a true warrior.

Fighting Godfry First Elden Lord in Elden Ring

Counter the warrior form with aggression (Image via FromSoftware)

The fight against Godfry First Elden Lord will take place at the base of the Erdtree in Elden Ring, the same spot where the battle against Morgott took place. This time two things are different about the boss and the area. Leyndell is covered in ash and missing hostiles all over. Godfry is also different with a physical form and a lion spirit rather than the golden shade that players have fought previously.

Tips for fighting Godfry First Elden Lord:

His first phase is much like the gold shade version of before.

Players should prepare for aggressive axe swings that have a far reach if players roll backward.

When he stomps, holds his axe up, and jumps, players should prepare to evade the area damage.

Using a summon along with blood-based attacks can destroy the bosses' health quickly.

Phase two will begin at around 40% health, and in this, he essentially becomes a wrestler.

Players need to watch for grab-based attacks and ground slams that can demolish health.

Getting in close will be much harder, but the range of the axe is lost from before.

Once players take down the first Elden Lord, they will be able to move on to the Erdtree itself and head towards the end of the game.

Where is the first Godfry fight in Elden Ring?

The first fight against a version of Godfry takes place in Leyndell before it succumbs to ash from the Erdtree. In this fight, players are at a different arena against a golden shade rather than their true form.

In this version, there is only the axe part of the fight and no lion spirit to go along. Like some other fights in the game like Mohg, this is simply a warmup to the true battle that arrives later in the game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu