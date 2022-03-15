Where to bring Rykard's Great Rune in Elden Ring

Earning a boon such as Rykard's Great Rune is one thing, but making the item usable is something else entirely in Elden Ring. Any player that wants to make use of the Great Runes they have earned from major bosses must find the right attunement location in the Lands Between.

All of the Great Runes in the game are linked to a specific Divine Tower that players should climb to attune. Some are much easier to find or climb depending on the rune that players need. For Rykard, there is a hidden path rather than a tower in the open.

Bringing Rykard's Great Rune to a Divine Tower in Elden Ring

The towers will always have the same design (Image via FromSoftware)

To reach the Divine Tower linked to Rykard's Great Rune, players must reach the Altus Plateau area of the map in Elden Ring. This region is the same one where Rykard is found in the Volcano Manor and is linked to Leyndell, the Royal Capital. Players must reach a tunnel just outside the walls of the capital before the journey to the tower begins.

Bring Rykard's Great Rune to the Divine Tower of West Altus:

The Sealed Tunnel is the first entrance that should be found for access to the tower.

This tunnel is located in the lake just before the capital on the left side of the ramparts.

At first glance, this tunnel leads to a dead-end, but it has a ton of illusory walls as players get deeper into the cave.

Defeat the Onyx Lord at the end, and there will be a door that leads to the Divine Tower of West Altus.

Take the elevator to the top of the tower and take the final stairs to the rune at the top.

Interact with it to claim the final prize of Rykard's Great Rune.

While players can use this process to attune the run, equipping and using the Great Rune is a different endeavor.

How to use a Great Rune in Elden Ring

After earning their first Great Rune in Elden Ring, players can sit down at a lost grace site to equip the rune and its given powers. But first, the rune should be attuned. Once players have already completed those steps like the one above, they can be slotted.

However, Rune Arcs will still need to be used to activate the power. They are one-use items that must be used again after death. In that sense, the runes function much like embers from Dark Souls.

Edited by Shaheen Banu