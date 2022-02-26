What are Rune Arcs used for in Elden Ring?

Players will likely come across a Rune Arc early on as they play through Elden Ring, but their use can be puzzling to say the least. It is a rare consumable item and what it accomplishes is hidden until players are able to uncover Great Runes.

On their own, the Arcs can provide small buffs for stats such as HP, but they are minor increases. This use of the Arc is temporary and it is not worth it for such a rare item. The true use of the Rune Arc is far more powerful if players can obtain it.

Using Rune Arcs with Great Runes in Elden Ring

Great Runes are needed for the full buff. (Image via FromSoftware)

Rune Arcs in Elden Ring can be compared to the Embers from Dark Souls 3 that players can find throughout the game. They both provide buffs that players only retain until they die. Once they respawn, a new item will need to be used to regain the buff from before. The main difference is that the Arcs are directly tied to activating Great Runes, which are powerful buffs from boss rewards.

How Rune Arcs work with Great Runes:

Players must first earn a Great Rune by taking down a demi-god boss such as Godrick.

The Great Rune is dormant and must be activated by going to the Divine Tower that corresponds to the rune.

Upon completion of the tower, players can equip one rune at a time by going to a Lost Grace site and choosing their favorite.

The Great Rune may be equipped, but activating a Rune Arc is required to get the benefits.

An example of the use of Great Rune would be a boost to all stats in general but using an Arc is required. If a player dies, they will need to reapply the arc benefits to get their buffs.

Where to find Arcs in Elden Ring

There are multiple ways to find Arc consumables in the open world. Most of the time, they can be found by simply exploring or searching chests. Additionally, merchants like the Twins in the round table area will have some in their inventory.

On rare occasions, players can kill rats for a chance to get an Arc drop. However, a lot of farming will be required for this method to work. Overall, finding some to use should be quick enough within the game.

Edited by Mayank Shete