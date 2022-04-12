10 hardest Elden Ring bosses ranked on difficulty

Elden Ring's world is filled with some of the best bosses that players can ever hope to find. There are a few bosses that are sort of compulsory to beat.

However, the rest of them players can ignore if they feel that the challenge is too much to bear. In either case, many of these bosses are extremely difficult and it will take immense patience and fortitude of mind to be able to obtain victory in the end.

Shimhaq @shimhaq "O Formless Mother, take of my accursed blood and lend me thy strength"

.

Mohg has been one of most requested bosses since I started my Elden Ring series! "O Formless Mother, take of my accursed blood and lend me thy strength".Mohg has been one of most requested bosses since I started my Elden Ring series! https://t.co/E0u9X67alW

This article provides a combined ranked list of the 10 most difficult bosses in the game. Obviously, the question of difficulty is always a subjective idea as it is up to the player to decide.

However, the bosses mentioned here are bound to pose a challenge and will probably take multiple tries to clear even for the most seasoned players within the game.

Every Elden Ring boss ranked from easiest to hardest

Gladd @Gladd Our Level 1 Elden Ring playthrough continues. Finished with a flawless Maliketh kill on an unleveled character. Maliketh is one of my fave bosses.



It may not be much of an achievement for Souls veterans, but it's baby steps for me. Never tried a Lvl 1 or no-hit before. Fun Fun. Our Level 1 Elden Ring playthrough continues. Finished with a flawless Maliketh kill on an unleveled character. Maliketh is one of my fave bosses.It may not be much of an achievement for Souls veterans, but it's baby steps for me. Never tried a Lvl 1 or no-hit before. Fun Fun. https://t.co/WvHxYE7GKB

10) Godfrey First Elden Lord (Ghost)

The small arena in the Godfrey fight makes it difficult to dodge attacks in Elden Ring (Image via Boss Fight Database/Youtube)

The easiest boss that players are going to encounter in Elden Ring within this list is the ghost form of Godfrey, the First Elden Lord. This boss does not have a lot in his arsenal, except for a massive axe that he can swing from quite a distance.

Apart from that, he stomps the ground from time to time that can catch players off-guard unless they are careful. The difficulty of the boss probably comes from the small arena as most of his sweeping attacks become a bit hard to dodge.

9) Rykard Lord of Blasphemy

Rykard's poison and fire attacks can be problematic for players in Elden Ring (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Rykard might be a shardbearer, but his fight is anything but difficult. Before rushing into the boss, players should find a weapon called the Serpent-Hunter spear right at the beginning of the arena.

This spear allows players to keep attacking the boss from a distance and take him down in no time. The only thing that gamers need to be aware of are the long distance attacks from the boss. Apart from that, Rykard also uses poison and fire, which can hurt a lot if they hit the player directly.

8) Elemer of the Briar

Elemer of the Briar's long range sword attack in Elden Ring is one of the most powerful in the game (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

This is a human boss that players will find in Altus Plateau in Elden Ring. Despite being human, Elemer of the Briar is one of the most difficult bosses in the game. This boss basically uses an attack where he will swing his sword from a distance all across the room and make life extremely difficult for those trying to fight from a distance.

However, going close to him is not fun either as the boss is quite swift and has a combination of attacks that can stun-lock a player and kill them. Apart from that, the small size of the room makes the fight even more complicated to approach.

7) Morgott, the Omen King

Morgott's slashing attacks can inflict bleed status effect quite quickly in Elden Ring (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Morgott, the Omen King, is a boss that players will fight right outside the Erdtree in Leyndell, Royal Capital. This boss, despite looking like Margit, is way more enhanced and has a lot in his arsenal that can make life difficult for the players.

Amongst the various attacks, there is an incantation that he does where he will rain down a bunch of swords into the player from the sky. This attack is extremely annoying and can one-shot the player if it hits.

The boss also uses a variety of weapon arts, one amongst which is a slicing attack where each slice is imbued with blood. This attack has a massive range and can proc the bleed status effect on the player leading to hemorrhage.

Overall, he is quite difficult as apart from the heavy hitting attacks, he is quite aggressive as well, which is bound to keep the players on their toes.

6) Godfrey, the First Elden Lord/Hoarah Loux Warrior

The fight against Hoarah Loux in Elden Ring is a pure adrenaline rush that players need to keep up with till the end (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Godfrey's fight in Elden Ring is one that is a pure adrenaline rush as players will never get a single moment to breathe in this one. The boss is relentless and never lets go of his aggression.

The first half of the boss fight is similar to Godfrey's ghost form as he uses a massive axe to swing at the player and stomp the ground from time to time. However, this time, since the arena is bigger, players will find it easier to dodge.

The second phase of the fight, on the other hand, is extremely difficult. The boss takes the name Hoarah Loux Warrior and rushes into the player with bare hands. During this phase, players need to consistently dodge and hit back as there is barely any scope for making mistakes.

The second phase of the fight is what raises its difficulty so much and is something that will keep players on their edges.

5) Maliketh, the Blade Blade

Maliketh in Elden Ring can reduce the health pool of the players temporarily which can become annoying during the fight (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Maliketh is another boss that is known for his aggression, but the difficulty of the fight arises from something else. The bosses uses a weapon art called Destined Death that can not only reduce the maximum health bar of the player, but also cause damage overtime.

While the aggressive movements of the boss are easy to understand and dodge, the weapon art is one thing that will be problematic to deal with. The worst part is that there is no counter to this and players will have to read Maliketh's movement and try to run away when he uses that move.

4) Radagon of the Golden Order and Elden Beast

Radagon's super delayed attacks are often frustrating to face within the game (Image via Elden Ring)

If there is one boss fight in the game that has mastered the art of delayed attacks, then Radagon of the Golden Order is probably the only name that comes to mind. This boss isn't hard, but he is annoying.

His attacks are so delayed that players will often end up losing their mental fortitude while the boss stands with his arms raised for 500 years. However, as soon as players do an early dodge, the boss immediately slams his hammer onto the ground with a very powerful attack that can demolish health bars.

The problem does not end here though as once Radagon is defeated, immediately after that players will have to face the Elden Beast. This boss is equally problematic as its tracking attacks and powerful incantations can one-shot players in an instant.

3) Mohg, Lord of Blood

Mohg's unblockable attack is something that can one-shot players in Elden Ring (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Mohg is arguably one of the most problematic boss fights in the game. This boss is basically all about blood and his attacks keep procing the bleed status effects when hit.

In fact, he uses a spell where a ring appears around the player and then they get hit by an unblockable attack. This attack can only be stopped by using a purifying crystal tear, without which players will die almost instantly.

2) Starscourge Radahn

The scale of Radahn's fight is something that is bound to overwhelm players (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Radahn is by far one of the most difficult bosses in the game as his scale and size sort of becomes overwhelming for players to deal with. The boss hits hard, is extremely aggressive and uses powerful gravity magic that can one-shot a player.

The fact that players get to summon NPCs for this fight sort of provides an understanding of the difficulty level of this boss. This boss is sort of a skill-check where only the most persistent players will be able to succeed.

1) Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Malenia's fight in Elden Ring is brutal and it punishes players for making mistakes (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

The final boss on this list, Malenia, Blade of Miquella, is the hardest boss in the game. The issue with this boss is that she is way too aggressive and does way too much damage.

Ideally, despite Elden Ring being a hard game, there should be some form of forgiveness for the players. This boss punishes players for making even the slightest mistake.

It doesn't matter how much damage a player does, if they get hit by Malenia, she will heal back up making the fight frustrating and unfair. She also uses scarlet rot, which further adds on to the list of miseries that players will endure in this fight.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen