Top 5 mods in Elden Ring as of April 2022

Elden Ring is an amazing game in its own right, but like many titles, modders have found their way to it.

Many believe that modding again consists of cheating or hacking of some kind. However, there are mods that make a game seem absolutely ridiculous or even increase the quality.

When it comes to Elden Ring, there have been some incredible mods created thus far. As of April 2022, there are five mods that shine above all others when it comes to journeying through the Lands Between.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Elden Ring mods (April 2022)

Each mod can be used to change how the game is played and should be used at the player's own risk. Users can check the videos to find the links to each and every mod.

5) Pause the Game

Elden Ring is notorious for not letting players pause the game. There is a menu and a map that can be brought up, but the world around the player stays active. This mod lets one pause the game incase they need to step away for a second.

4) Easy Mode

FromSoftware Inc. games in the Soulslike genre don't come with a difficulty setting. It all depends on how well a player gets along with the controls and the items they are given. The Easy Mode mod decreases damage taken, increases damage done, and much more to make it easier for those who want to cruise through the story, but can't handle the heat.

3) Unlimited Framerate

A lot of games limit the framerate a player can reach based on their system hardware and settings. This mod unlocks the framerate and allows them to set it to their liking. It can go up as high as 999 frames per second, giving total control over the FPS.

2) Offline Toggler

The offline toggler also toggles the anti-cheat system. It allows players to go between offline and online play as they see fit without having to adjust any settings or turn off their internet connection. This can be useful when someone just wants to just play Elden Ring their way.

1) Elden Re-Shade

PC players love to have the best graphics possible. The re-shade mod changes up the look of the Lands Between. There is a color correction ability, HDR fixes, and an easy-to-understand UI to make it all possible. This mod can drastically change how the game looks.

