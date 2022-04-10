All Elden Ring main bosses ranked on difficulty

Elden Ring is filled with several bosses that players need to beat in one playthrough. However, a few are counted as main bosses, while others are counted as optional bosses.

The main bosses are the ones that players will need to beat while trying to finish the game's core story. Alternatively, optional bosses are the ones that players can choose to skip if they want.

While in Elden Ring, optional bosses are the cherry at the top, a few main bosses can give players a run for their money if they are not careful. Obviously, the question of being the easiest or hardest is ultimately on the players and the rankings can vary at an individual level.

Note: It is important to remember that in order to enter Leyndell, players need to defeat two shardbearers. Hence, beating Radahn and Praetor Rykard is also an option. However, both of these bosses are extremely hard and not at all recommended for newer players.

Note: It is important to remember that in order to enter Leyndell, players need to defeat two shardbearers. Hence, beating Radahn and Praetor Rykard is also an option. However, both of these bosses are extremely hard and not at all recommended for newer players.

Every main boss in Elden Ring ranked from easiest to hardest

Gladd @Gladd Our Level 1 Elden Ring playthrough continues. Finished with a flawless Maliketh kill on an unleveled character. Maliketh is one of my fave bosses.



It may not be much of an achievement for Souls veterans, but it's baby steps for me. Never tried a Lvl 1 or no-hit before. Fun Fun. Our Level 1 Elden Ring playthrough continues. Finished with a flawless Maliketh kill on an unleveled character. Maliketh is one of my fave bosses.It may not be much of an achievement for Souls veterans, but it's baby steps for me. Never tried a Lvl 1 or no-hit before. Fun Fun. https://t.co/WvHxYE7GKB

12) Red Wolf of Radagon

Red Wolf of Radagon is probably the easiest boss in Elden Ring (Image via Fextralife/Youtube)

Amongst the main bosses that players will face, Red Wolf of Radagon is probably the easies of the lot. The boss does not have a lot of health and only his moves can be dodged quite easily.

The only thing that players might find a bit annoying is that the boss loves to jump around a bit too much. However, as long as players are using their spirit summons to get an overall read on the attacks, he becomes a piece of cake.

11) Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Rennala may have multiple phases, but her low HP and easy to dodge attacks make the fight too easy (Image via Elden Ring)

Rennala might be a shardbearer, but her fight is also one of the worst in the game. She has two phases in the fight where the first phase is basically undergoing a simple trick in order to get a few free hits on the boss.

The actual encounter starts in the second phase where Rennala truly fights with powerful magic spells. However, once again, all these attacks are very easy to dodge and barely create a situation where players will feel threatened.

10) Margit, the fell Omen

Margit's fight pretty much teaches players the basics of Elden Ring's bosses (Image via Esoterickk/Youtube)

Margit is the first major boss that players will face in the game. He isn't hard, but can feel difficult in case players do not come prepared.

In most cases, as long as players bring their spirit summons and learn his movesets, there is nothing to fear. Margit is a sort of tutorial boss who gives an idea of what Elden Ring's bosses will feel like with an aggressive moveset and delayed attacks that can catch everyone off guard at first.

Apart from that, he is also an example of the fact that in Elden Ring, players need to match the boss's aggression to get the win. Therefore, it is the learning part that can make Margit a hurdle.

9) Sir Gideon Ofnir

Sir Gideon Ofnir has very low HP, but his incantations can deal a lot of damage (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Sir Gideon Ofnir is one of the late game bosses in this Elden Ring. Despite that, he is also one of the easiest, depending on the kind of approach players are taking. This boss can do insane amounts of damage with his sorceries and incantations.

However, he is extremely weak and all it will take is to rush into him using spirit summons. Once players are able to close the distance, the fight will be as good as over.

8) Godrick the Grafted

Godrick's slow attacks combined with help from Nepheli Loux in Elden Ring makes the fight easy (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Godrick is another shardbearer who ends up really low on the list. This is again due to the fact that by the time players reach him at Stormveil Castle, the chances are they will brute force the fight.

Even if that does not happen, Godrick's attack patterns are easy to read and he is so slow that players will barely face any issues. Apart from that, gamers can summon Nepheli Loux for the fight who basically reduces the difficulty by several folds.

7) Fire Giant

Fire Giant's fight can be made easier in Elden Ring if players use Torrent (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Fire Giant is definitely an interesting boss that players will come across in the game. The boss has a lot of health, which makes it hard to take him down easily. Players will need to use a weapon that has bleed status effect passive in order to make their lives a bit easier.

But the fact that he is a giant and his sweeping attacks can be hard to dodge is what makes the fight complicated. Thus, it is recommended that players use Torrent as much as possible for this one. Gamers will have to switch between being on the horse and being on foot and finding openings to land their hits.

6) Godskin Duo

The fight against Godskin duo in Elden Ring is easier if players use the pillars in the room (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

This is an enemy that players might have difficulty with depending on their approach. This is a duo boss where there is one melee boss and one ranged boss. If players try to go head-on, the fight will be extremely hard as the combined damage is insane.

However, there is a way to deal with the bosses separately. The room has a lot of pillars all around. Players can try to move behind the pillars and bait out the attacks. They can keep doing it until they find an opening to land a few hits of their own.

It is also important to remember that if the melee boss dies, the ranged boss will revive him again. So both need to be finished in order for the fight to end.

5) Godfrey, the First Elden Lord (Ghost Form)

The fight against Godfrey's ghost in Elden Ring can be a problem on account of his long sweeping attacks (Image via Boss Fight Database/Youtube)

This is a boss that players will face right before finishing up with the Royal Capital. It is the ghost of Godfrey and can be a bit difficult to deal with. The boss has a massive stomping attack and hits very hard.

He has a really long range and loves to swing his axe at all times. Players will need to use Mimic Tear or some other form of spirit summons to distract him. Wolves will not work as the boss can take them down very easily.

4) Morgott, the Omen King

Morgott's fight in Elden Ring can be made a less forgiving by summoning Melina for help (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Morgott is basically a way stronger version of Margit and probably a boss that players will struggle with. Initially, Morgott's attacks feel the same as Margit's. However, as the fight progresses, players will see a plethora of new moves.

His most dangerous attack is probably the incantation where he summons a bunch of swords in the air and rains them in a massive area. Unless players are aware, they will get destroyed by that attack. Apart from that, his normal attacks are also much more empowering with unique moves and skills to further add onto the threat list.

Either way, learning his moveset is once again the key and in this case, players can summon Melina if they want assistance in the fight.

3) Godfrey The First Elden Lord/Hoarah Loux Warrior

The fight against Godfrey/Hoarah Loux is going to make players sweat in Elden Ring (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

This is the real fight with Godfrey, the First Elden Lord, and is definitely one of the hardest amongst all the main bosses. During the first phase, Godfrey's attacks are pretty similar to his ghost form.

This time, however, he is much more aggressive. His ground stomp is something that can massacre players if they get caught within it. Large swings from his axe and aggressive movements can often be difficult to dodge.

The fight, in fact, picks up even more steam during the second phase where the boss changes his name to Hoarah Loux Warrior. In this phase, the boss will let go of his axe, but he becomes insanely aggressive.

He will jump into the player all across the map, and there is no counter to it but side-stepping and landing hits. This is a fight that will test the endurance level of the players to its maximum and will require immense concentration to pull off a victory.

2) Maliketh, the Black Blade

The fight against Maliketh in Elden Ring will require patience and concentration as he is aggressive and hits very hard (Image via Elden Ring)

Maliketh is probably one of the best bosses in the game. At the same time, he is also one of the hardest amongst the main bosses. He uses a combination of both melee and ranged attacks with hyper-aggressive moves that can destroy players in an instant.

The first few tries against this boss will be spent understanding how to dodge the string of slashing attacks that he continues to throw without any downtime. In fact, it is hard to figure out the timing for a counter-attack which further makes the job harder for the player.

Either way, there is no shortcut to his boss and players will to learn his movesets and stay patient in order to achieve victory.

1) Radagon of the Golden Order and Elden Beast

The fight against Radagon and Elden Beast in Elden Ring can be punishing as players have very little scope to make mistakes (Image via Elden Ring)

This is probably the hardest fight (amongst main bosses) that players will have to face in the game. This is because both Radagon and Elden Beast fights follow each other back to back. Thus, not only does managing health flasks become important, the need to execute the fight flawlessly becomes even more valuable.

Radagon's fight feels difficult as his delayed attacks are pushed to the absolute maximum. It is so hard to read his attacks at first, that dodge timings become extremely complicated. However, if Radagon is able to land a blow using his hammer then the fight comes to an end almost then and there due to the heavy damage.

Either way, once players overcome Radagon, they will have to face the Elden Beast. This is a boss that does not feel difficult at first, but can be annoying during the vast array of incantations that it uses. Elden Beast has a huge body, which makes landing attacks very easy.

However, this boss also has some deadly attacks that can one-shot the player at any instant. Therefore, being cautious is the key. Apart from that, if the fight against Radagon goes poorly, this fight feels even more complicated, thus raising its difficulty even further.

