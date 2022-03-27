Where to get the Godskin Swaddling Cloth in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of items that allow players to use life steal as a viable option, and the Godskin Swaddling Cloth talisman is a great choice for aggressive playstyles. But getting a hold of the talisman isn't a walk in the park, and players will need to take down a version of the Godskin duo.

The bosses of the same name as the talisman will only be available once in the spirit form, even if they show up in other parts of the game. This spirit duo can be found in the northern Spiritcaller's Cave within the lake of the Mountaintop of the Giants.

Location of the Godskin Swaddling Cloth in Elden Ring

Head to the frozen lake to find the cave. (Image via FromSoftware)

Some talisman items in Elden Ring can be obtained right away, but the Godskin Swaddling Cloth is going to have a few hurdles to jump over. The most time consuming will be getting access to the Mountaintop of the Giants in general.

To do this, players will need to defeat two demi-gods at minimum and then take on Morgott in the capital. Only then can the frozen mountains be accessed.

Obtaining the Godskin Swaddling Cloth:

With access to the mountaintops, players should head all the way north to the massive frozen lake.

This lake will also have Borealis the ice dragon which is an easy indicator.

On the right side of the lake, there will be a cave the requires a stonesword key to enter.

The cave will play out like others and players can reach the end to fight a boss.

That boss is the spirit version of the Godskin Duo.

Players can defeat them to reveal the spiritcaller snail or look for a glow and kill the snail right away.

Defeating the snail will reward players with the Godskin Swaddling Cloth talisman and the cave will effectively be finished.

What does the Godskin Swaddling Cloth do in Elden Ring?

The basic description for this talisman is that players will gain lifesteal with successive attacks. Like so many other items in the game, the description is fairly vague and doesn't tell players what that really means in terms of combat.

In order for the Cloth talisman to proc, players will first need to start attacking. After anywhere from 3 to 7 hits, the lifesteal may activate and heal. On average, players should expect 4 to 5 hits for the lifesteal, but the item is essentially a gamble and a support item for an overall build.

