How to defeat Sir Gideon Ofnir in Elden Ring

For most players, one of the final fights in Elden Ring will be Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing, as the game nears its closing battle. What separates this boss from many of the others is that players had known Sir Gideon since the beginning of the game when the Roundtable Hold was first introduced.

This fight must be completed if players wish to move ahead in the game, and it is one of the three final fights that take place in the Ashen Capital of Leyndell. This duel of Roundtable members is available after taking down Maliketh the Black Blade within Farum Azula.

Fighting against Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing in Elden Ring

The boss will utilize the moves of other bosses. (Image via FromSoftware)

Depending on who players have encountered, Sir Gideon Ofnir seems to learn abilities based on word of mouth. This means that if players defeat Malenia or Rykard, then Sir Gideon will be able to use some of their abilities in the final fight. This process may occur when he asks for information on the found demi-gods within Elden Ring, and it certainly affects the main fight itself.

Tips for fighting Sir Gideon Ofnir:

Gideon is another Tarnished humanoid and can be poise broken easier than a massive boss.

Many of the attacks that the boss will use are ranged, which can give melee users more breathing room.

What to look out for can vary depending on the moves that Gideon has learned.

Many of these will be spells like discs of light, glintstone blades, black flames, or even the bloom of Malenia with her attacks.

Bleed, and many other elements can offer a nice damage boost within the fight itself.

Summons will be incredibly useful in this fight as a distraction at the very least.

Aside from being a fight with a lot of familiar moves for the player, there is also plenty of story significance to the encounter.

Why does Sir Gideon Ofnir want to fight in Elden Ring?

From the start, Sir Gideon made it somewhat clear that he also has ambitions of becoming an Elden Lord. He also seems to have secrets about Marika that he does not wish to divulge and would protect.

Ultimately, he doesn't believe another Tarnished can take down a god, despite the goal that was set in the beginning. This battle is his way of stopping the process and taking down the Tarnished before the main battle in Elden Ring.

