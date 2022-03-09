How to get the Hand of Malenia in Elden Ring

Elden Ring offers a myriad of ways to play. They center around using certain weapons and armor, in addition to allocating points to specific stats.

There’s more diversity to builds than ever before, especially with summonable creatures, Ashes of War, and new game mechanics like guard counters. In addition to all this, there are also amazing weapons to find in the game.

One weapon in particular is exceptionally useful for Dexterity builds: the Hand of Malenia. To obtain the weapon, players have to defeat Malenia, Blade of Miquella, a tough optional boss in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring: trade the Remembrance of the Rot Goddess for the Hand of Malenia

To unlock the area in which Malenia, Blade of Miquella is currently residing, players will need to locate the two halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion. This is an item that is mentioned in passing after players have progressed through the Lakeside Crystal Cave and spoken with Latenna at the Slumbering Wolf’s Shack.

The right half of the Secret Haligtree Medallion is in the hands of Albus. To the west of the Village of the Albinaurics, there is a cave in the swamps. There’s a nearby Site of Grace of the same name. Players will need to head into the opening of the cave and they’ll spot a large pot. Hit it to reveal Albus’s disguise. Players need to exhaust Albus dialog until he hands over one-half of the Secret Haligtree Medallion.

The other half is located in Castle Sol in Elden Ring. As players venture into the castle, there will be a boss named Commander Niall that has to be defeated in order to reach the medallion. Players need to make their way to the top, where the Castle Sol Rooftop Site of Grace is, and then proceed through the ruined archway and use the lift in the nearby building. The left half of the Secret Haligtree Medallion is there.

Afterwards, players need to go to the Grand Lift of Rold and present the Secret Haligtree Medallion. Players should proceed to Ordina, Liturgical Town. In order to pass the magical barrier, four fires need to be lit after which a waypoint will be opened at the top of the stone wall. Players need to use the newly unlocked portal at the top of the stone wall.

To reach Malenia in Elden Ring, players have to descend the Haligtree in order to access the Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. When Malenia is defeated, she drops the Remembrance of the Rot Goddess. Players need to trade that to Enia at Roundtable Hold. In return, Enia offers the Hand of Malenia.

Edited by Mayank Shete