What are the purposes of the art paintings in Elden Ring?

During their journey in Elden Ring, players may discover different paintings located among seemingly random items. These paintings act as a sort of scavenger hunt-type activity that will give clues to players, and they will be tasked with finding the treasures, which can be worth the trek.

Users can unlock the mystery of these paintings by reading their descriptions and observing them.

What are paintings used for in Elden Ring?

Gamers can consider paintings in Elden Ring a scavenger hunt that involves not looking specifically for its subject but where it was painted. This means they should take a close look at the painting and then determine the location the artist would have painted it.

Upon heading there, players should look around until they find an NPC who will speak about it.

Finding clues to the paintings

Users can look for clues in paintings to determine where they were painted from (Image via Elden Ring)

Besides just looking at the paintings for clues, which are, of course, very big indicators of where the artist painted it, gamers should also read the item descriptions. By reading the item descriptions, they can gain additional insight into where they need to go.

After putting the description and subject of the work together, players should head to that location on their map.

Encountering a painting in the early game

When users start their journey in Elden Ring and explore Limgrave, they can stumble upon a painting inside the Artist's Shack, called Resurrection. They should be careful to make sure they examine it before leaving.

Gamers can then go to the location depicted in the painting to find the NPC required to complete the puzzle.

Finding the first artist

Players should then head to the Site of Grace "Behind Carla Manor" and move southeast until they reach a graveyard. At this location, they will come upon the spirit of the artist of the painting sitting in a chair.

The artist will give users one larval tear, one Juvenile Scholar Robe, and one Juvenile Scholar Cap on the drop. Gamers can then keep an eye out for even more paintings in the world.

Edited by Ravi Iyer