How to get Larval Tear in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players who want to respec their stats will need a Larval Tear to try out a new build in their playthrough. Some players may already have unlocked the ability to respec, but they will still need a Larval Tear to carry out the process.

In general, tears are rare items scattered around the game world. Users can find them as they explore the world or purchase them from a merchant. However, they aren't in high supply, so knowing where to look can save gamers a lot of time and frustration.

Where to find some Larval Tears in Elden Ring

Pick these up to complete a respec process (Image via FromSoftware)

Considering that Larval Tears in Elden Ring can't be used until the respec option is unlocked, it only makes sense that one can be found near the Raya Lucaria Academy.

Tears can technically be found before defeating Rennala for the helpful feature. However, they won't be common. As players progress through the game, more options will be unlocked for farming tears.

Spots to find Larval Tears:

Users can head south of the Academy to the Village of the Albinaurics.

There is a graveyard there where they can collect an easy tear.

In the Siofra Well underground, there is a merchant who will gladly sell a second tear item.

After those options, gamers will need to progress a bit to earn more tears in the game.

Defeating Radahn and unlocking the Nokron area will net easy access to the tears, among other items.

Searching the beginning of Nokron alone will give players 3-4 more tears for use in the respec.

Each tear will allow them to complete one full respec from Rennala. It won't be consumed until users allocate all their points and confirm the process.

How to unlock the respec option in Elden Ring

To unlock the respec for stats or appearances, gamers will need to reach the Liurnia Lakes region. There, they will find the Raya Lucaria Academy, which is full of items for magic users.

At the end of the Academy, players will need to face off against Rennala, the Queen of the Full Moon. Upon her defeat, she becomes friendly and respects player stats in return for a tear. She also will have her own lost grace site, so travel to her will be easy.

Edited by Ravi Iyer