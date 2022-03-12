Top 5 optional bosses in Elden Ring and where to find them?

Elden Ring, just like every other Souls game, is filled with both compulsory bosses as well as optional bosses (bosses that do not require to be beaten in order to progress the story).

These optional bosses are quite challenging and are primarily tied to side quests or different endings, which are ideally intended for dedicated and more hardcore players. Nevertheless, beating these bosses has its own advantages as it is easy to obtain brilliant armor, weapons and spells from them.

Apart from that, they also drop a lot of runes that players can use to upgrade various stats to enhance their characters.

The best optional bosses that Elden Ring has to offer

Before moving on with this list, it is important to mention that Elden Ring has a plethora of optional bosses. Therefore, the choices of players will vary quite a lot.

Thus, the list mentioned here is not conclusive, however, it definitely comprises of bosses that most of the players would love to face during their playthroughs.

1) Crucible Knight and Crucible Knight Ordovis

Crucible Knight and Crucible Knight Ordovis boss fight has been tailormade for experienced players in Elden Ring (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

This a fight that many newcomers will love to skip, while veterans will be hungry to face. It is because, unless players have experience with fights involving two bosses rushing aggressively at them, then it is going to be a nightmare.

Both Crucible Knight and Crucible Knight Ordovis will chain lock players into their combos and finish them off quite swiftly. It takes a lot of endurance to come out victorious and definitely a lot of experience as well.

Location: Auriza Hero's Grave in Leyndell, Royal Capital

2) Lichdragon Fortissax

The fight against Lichdragon Fortissax is definitely one of the best dragon fights in all of Soulsborne (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Unless players are going for one of the secret endings within the game, they will probably not come across Lichdragon Fortissax. However, for those who do, they will be greeted with one of the best dragon fights in all of Soulsborne.

This dragon uses red lightning and its attack patterns are quite insane. It is going to take quite a lot of effort to clear this fight, both due to the damage and the hitbox. However, it is definitely a fight that players will remember in the days to come.

Location: Can be fought after completing Fia's questline

3) Mohg, Lord of Blood

Mohg can inflict Blood Loss very fast, making the use of Purifying Crystal Tear mandatory (Image via Shirrako/Youtube)

Mohg is one of the most difficult bosses that players might have ever faced in a Soulsborne game. As his name suggests, he is quite literally the Lord of Blood as almost all of his attacks cause massive blood loss.

In fact, once in the second phase, he does an unblockable attack that triggers hemorrhage three times in a row. If players do not have a very high health pool and do not bring a Purifying Crystal Tear, this boss will one shot almost anyone.

Location: Moghwyn Palace in Siofra River

4) Starscourge Radahn

Radahn is currently the favorite boss of every player in Elden Ring (Image via Elden Ring)

Starscourge Radahn has already made his place amongst the fans as the most beloved boss within Elden Ring, and for obvious reasons. Firstly, the boss fight is on a scale that has never before been seen in a Soulsborne game.

Radahn is a raid boss and it takes the cumulative effort of the player as well as multiple NPCs to take him down. Secondly, his story is arguably one of the most appealing and heartbreaking ones as of yet within Elden Ring.

Apart from that, he is extremely challenging even with multiple NPCs as his attacks deal a lot of damage. It is easy to get really frustrated while fighting him, but only a calm mind can conquer this battle.

Location: Caelid

5) Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Malenia's fight is extremely hard as it requires learning her attack patterns to prevent counter heals (Image via Elden Ring)

The final optional boss to make this list is going to be Malenia, Blade of Miquella. Malenia is a very interesting boss as all of her attacks continue to heal her. This makes her fight much less forgiving, but also extremely interesting.

Players need to spend time learning her movesets properly as no matter how much damage they deal, if they get hit, she will heal back her entire health pool. Apart from that, she is extremely swift, making it even more difficult to maintain balance.

It is a fight that players are going to take a lot of time to clear, as it is going to take a lot of patience, but at the same time agility and reaction speed.

Location: Elphael, Brace of Haligtree

