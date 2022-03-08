How to defeat Malenia Blade of Miquella in Elden Ring

For those who made it to the Haligtree, Malenia Blade of Miquella will likely be the hardest fight in Elden Ring. The boss has two complete phases full of aggressive attacks to push players to their limits as well as Scarlet Rot to make matters worse.

This boss will supply players with the most runes in the game upon victory, and for good reason. The entire Haligtree Medallion area of the game is full of difficult enemies and demi-gods at the end of either path. Because the area is also optional, FromSoftware was able to go all out with these late-game bosses, and it shows in Malenia.

Fighting against Malenia Blade of Miquella in Elden Ring

Watch out for her Waterfowl Dance attacks (Image via FromSoftware)

Players who make their way to Malenia Blade of Miquella should prepare the best that they can before they head into the boss arena. While the arena may be spacious, the boss is relentless and will absolutely blitz players. With that said, the best way to prepare is to have the information ready, and Malenia has plenty of mechanics to learn.

Tips for fighting Malenia Blade of Miquella:

Each attack that Malenia uses has the potential to heal nearly 300 HP through lifesteal, even if blocked.

Bloodloss effects are fantastic in this fight, especially to counter the healing of the boss.

Frozen Grease also seems to do some extra damage to counter the healing.

When she leaps in phase one, she is about to follow up with three different fast paced attacks.

Dodging to the side is the most effective way to avoid, and the boss also has low poise, so can be outpaced.

Phase two, after the first health bar goes down, has far more AOE (area of effect) damage and Scarlet Rot.

Having rot resistance on hand and staying aggressive is beneficial.

This fight can get frustrating for many players, and they should be prepared for multiple attempts before succeeding. Malenia Blade of Miquella is the strongest of the Empyreans.

How to reach the Haligtree area in Elden Ring

To get to the fight with Malenia, players will need to complete some initial steps. This boss can be missed entirely, and players will need to collect a full medallion to get to the old zone.

They will need two halves of the Haligtree Medallion. One can be found at the Village of the Albinaurics, while the other can be found to the north upon defeating Commander Niall. These can be brought to the Grand Lift of Rold to enter the new area in Elden Ring.

