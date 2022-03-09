How to defeat Lichdragon Fortissax in Elden Ring

Anyone who has been following their quests in Elden Ring will eventually come across the Lichdragon Fortissax in the Deeproot Depths region of the map. Though the quest can be easy to miss in general, following the story of Fia will bring players face to face with the fierce dragon.

There is only one other dragon in the game that poses as much of a threat to players, and that is the Dragonlord in one of the later story regions. Most other winged serpents pale in comparison to the Lichdragon, so it only makes sense that the boss would have its own arena and plenty of damage.

Fighting against Lichdragon Fortissax in Elden Ring

Watch out for death blight and lightning (Image via FromSoftware)

If most dragons have their very own theme or element in Elden Ring, Lichdragon Fortissax is certainly the embodiment of death, and that reflects itself in the fight. Considering the fight is part of the Fia questline, a maiden of death herself, it only makes sense that the dragon involved would also have some death blight to go along with. Along with the arena given for the battle, the fight is certainly a unique one.

Tips for fighting Lichdragon Fortissax:

No mount is allowed, so players will have to make use of their evasion as much as possible.

This dragon makes use of plenty of lightning along with plenty of death blight mist around the map.

Having rejuvenating boluses on hand and some blight resistance is a huge advantage in the fight.

Standing in front of the dragon is nearly a death wish with all of the front cone attacks that it has.

These include swipes, dragon breath that hits the ground, and lightning spears that slam in front of him.

Stick to the legs and use bleed damage if possible for additional damage.

For those that haven't started the Fia quest, this isn't a fight that can be started by stumbling into it. There is preparation that needs to be handled first.

How to find Lichdragon Fortissax in Elden Ring

After finding the Deeproot Depths in the game, an extension of Nokron, players can head to Fia and embrace her. Make sure to speak with her further and grab her dagger. Bring this dagger to D and teleport back to the Roundtable Hold.

In the hall past her room, she would have killed D and will teleport away. Players can find her in the throne room of the Deeproot Depths. Speak to her further and embrace once again. Eventually, when players teleport again, she will be down and can be interacted with. This will begin the Lichdragon fight.

Edited by Shaheen Banu