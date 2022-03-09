How to defeat Dragonlord Placidusax in Elden Ring

Dragonlord Placidusax is one of the two bosses that can be found in the late game area of Elden Ring, known as Farum Azula. Unlike the other major boss Maliketh the Black Blade, the Dragonlord is entirely optional within the area.

That doesn't mean the fight is easy, and most of the time, this can even mean players are in for a much harder battle. Major bosses that aren't required can give players much more of a headache, including the likes of Mohg and Malenia. While Malenia may be known as one of the toughest fights in the game, Placidusax isn't far behind and can easily melt players who aren't careful.

Fighting against Dragonlord Placidusax in Elden Ring

This is the hardest dragon fight yet (Image via FromSoftware)

Starting the fight against Dragonlord Placidusax is odd, to say the least, and players will have to follow some extra steps in Elden Ring to get there. Instead of the normal fog wall, players will need to scale down a cliffside and lie down on the crumbling building next to the tornado. This will initiate the cutscene for the fight, and players will begin their battle in the massive arena.

Tips for fighting Dragonlord Placidusax:

This is the deadliest dragon in the game, and players will not have a mount to use.

Staying close is usually the best bet, but the boss will spin with close-range fire.

The arena will constantly have lightning striking all around, so having lightning resistance is a plus.

In the second phase, the boss will begin to teleport and follow up with a swoop that can one-shot kill players.

Turn and watch for the mist and attempt to lock on. He can continue this going forward.

Watch for his massive claw attacks and use bleeds for extra damage in close range.

The boss' teleporting can get frustrating, especially when he runs away, but it's important to take the time to move closer, or else projectiles will become a problem.

What weapon does Dragonlord Placidusax give in Elden Ring?

Upon defeating the Dragonlord, players will get a Remembrance that can be traded in to the Finger Reader at the Roundtable Hold. This can net players a spell or a brand new weapon.

The weapon that can be chosen is called the Dragon King's Cragblade and is a heavy thrusting sword. This weapon has an Ash of War that allows players to use the same lightning dash and slam that the boss was using in the fight. It's certainly worth a try for any strength and dexterity builds in Elden Ring.

Edited by Danyal Arabi