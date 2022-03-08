How to find the Ash of War: Blood Blade in Elden Ring

Elden Ring's Ashes of War are a great way for players to add new moves and mix up their combat repertoire. Some of these seem to grow on trees while others require some diligent hunting to acquire.

The Blood Blade Ash of War serves two purposes; it grants a weapon the Blood affinity and the Blood Blade Skill. The skill allows players to cut themselves with their blades and fire ranged blood projectiles as a new attack.

Where is the Blood Blade in Elden Ring?

The Ash of War: Blood Blade is dropped by a Scarab in Altus Plateau. The scarab will be surrounded by a variety of enemies, so players will have to act fast to chase down the insect and claim its prize.

To reach the area, first head to the Altus Plateau Site of Grace. Hop down to the lower ravine using Torrent and head towards the center of the embankment. Players will find their target below the Bridge of Iniquity, in the northern part of the region.

Chase down and shoot the dull gray Scarab to acquire the Ash of War: Blood Blade. It'll run as soon as the player appears, and its escape will be covered by giant crabs and other horrors.

Using the Ash of War: Blood Blade

Elden Ring's Ashes of War can generally be applied to specific weapons or tools. The Blood Blade works on small or medium-sized blades. This generally includes daggers and swords, most of which will suit this Ash of War well.

Players who enjoy inflicting the bleed status on enemies will enjoy utilizing this Ash of War. Those who need a decent long-range weapon will also enjoy the Blood Blade, as it can rapid fire and cause hemorrhaging. Players without a lot of health or flasks to spare are advised not to use it because it costs 45 HP to coat the blade.

The special Blood Blade

If Elden Ring players want the cool blood flinging effect without this specific Ash of War, there's another option for them. Reduvia, a crimson dagger that is dropped by Bloody Finger Nerijus does much of the same with some added effects.

Reduvia has a special version of the Blood Blade skill built-in. It's also an excellent early game weapon for certain builds. It slashes fast and deals heavy damage. Its biggest weakness is its range, but its ability to fire blood at enemies solves that.

