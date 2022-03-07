Where to get the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring

Elden Ring goes all out when it comes to granting players the freedom to make the most of the game's open world and create any kind of character that they want.

From hooded outlaws to medieval mages, FromSoftware’s latest titles allow one to be anything they want to be, even sword-carrying knights able to shoot 'magic lasers' from the tip of their blades.

Staff and talismans are not the only things capable of magic in Elden Ring, as there are some magic-imbued swords and katanas that scale off of Intelligence and Faith.

One such weapon is the Sword of Night and Flame, which is highly coveted by those players who want to build a magic knight and have been investing a lot of runes into scaling Intelligence and Faith.

The weapon is not that difficult to come across, especially for those players who have progressed significantly into the game’s narrative, However, there are some who are still struggling to get their hands on it.

Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help with getting the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring.

What makes the Sword of Night and Flame one of the best magic-based melee weapons in Elden Ring

Now, before getting into how players can get the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden RIng, it’s important to first talk about why it’s so coveted, and what makes it one of the best magic-based melee weapons along with the Moonveil Katana.

While the weapon’s melee damage is considerable, its real power lies in its unique skills, which either allows the player to swing the sword with an arc projectile of flame gushing out of it, burning everything it hits or alternately cast Night Comet sorcery. The sorcery allows the player to point the sword after a brief wind-up and emit a devastating stream of blue laser from the tip of the blade.

The Sword of Night and Flame is incredibly useful in certain situations and can take out groups of enemies in the blink of an eye. It can also come in handy in some of the more difficult boss fights as well, however, the brief wind-up can be a bit problematic if the boss in question is very aggressive with its move sets.

However, to wield the weapon, the player will be required to have 12 Strength, 12 Dexterity, 24 Intelligent, and 24 Faith.

Obtaining the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring

To get their hands on the Sword of Night and Flame, players will need to:

First, make their way to Caria Manor, which is present on the northwest of Liurnia. This location also marks the beginning of Ranni’s questline, so the locations will have already been unlocked for those who embarked on her quest.

For those who have not encountered Ranni yet after the Church of Eleh and taken her quest, they will find that the door to the room is locked from the other side.

Players will now need to travel to the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace and walk onto the ramparts above the manor. After following it, they will first need to go left and follow it until they reach a dead end.

The Tarnished will then need to drop down to one of the rooftops of the buildings below and continue onto the open ladder which they will find ahead.

Players will now need to take the ladder down, where they will find themselves in a room with a chest in it which contains the Sword of Night and Flame. After obtaining the weapon, they can unlock the door from within and leave.

Elden Ring has some incredible platforming features that allow players to have an amazing time exploring some of the areas that the Lands Between has to offer.

As can be seen from the above steps, getting to the Sword of Night and Flame is indeed quite complicated, which is why a lot of players have been having trouble locating the weapon.

