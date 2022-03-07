How to find Lanya and complete Diallos’ questline in Elden Ring

The vast, expansive world of Elden Ring’s the Lands Between offers players many sidequests while exploring the map with Torrent.

These sidequests not only provide players with some amazing item drops like weapons and armor when completed, but they also build on the game’s lore and narrative and help provide some much-required background to the world.

FromSoftware is not known for holding the player’s hand when it comes to explaining what’s going on in their games, and the community often has to rely on NPC dialog from sidequests and item descriptions to fill in the missing pieces.

PlayStation @PlayStation Friendly Elden Ring tip: If Margit gives you a tough time, go exploring, grow stronger, and you'll eventually be victorious. Friendly Elden Ring tip: If Margit gives you a tough time, go exploring, grow stronger, and you'll eventually be victorious. https://t.co/MbGZKgjZZn

One such questline is the one provided by Diallos when players first reach the Roundtable Hold. His questline will start right after exhausting his dialog, and while it’s not particularly hard to accomplish, here's a step-by-step on how to complete the quest.

Completing Diallos’ questline and finding Lanya in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING The hidden stories of the Lands Between offer guidance to the Tarnished. Listen and learn of your path to the Elden Ring. The hidden stories of the Lands Between offer guidance to the Tarnished. Listen and learn of your path to the Elden Ring.#ELDENRING https://t.co/tC81t1w09p

After exhausting his dialog in the Roundtable Hold, Diallos will ask players if they have met his missing companion Lanya, who, according to him, may have landed herself in some trouble. While he doesn’t explain much, his concern towards her sounded genuine, and his questline begins as soon as players exhaust all his dialog.

1) Finding Lanya in the center of Liurnia of the Lakes

The Tarnished will be able to find Lanya right at the center of Liurnia of the Lakes, right next to the Academy gate Town.

It’s an easy area to find, and players will need to travel a short distance southeast of the Raya Lucaria Academy, where they will find a Site of Grace. From there, players will need to make it to the Academy Gate Town.

Upon arriving at the town, the Tarnished will hear Diallos’ voice. On following him, they will discover Lanya lying dead on the floor with the nobleman mourning over her.

Upon interacting with him, he will swear vengeance on whoever did this to her, thereby opening up the next phase of the questline.

2) Making their way to Volcano Manor

The Tarnished can now travel back to Elden RIng’s Roundtable Hold, where they will find Diallos, and upon interacting with him, he will express a desire to go to Mt. Gelmir. This is found off the old road that leads west from the town of Windmills.

Elden Ring players will be able to find Mt. Gelmir towards the northwestern region of the map. Upon reaching the area, they will need to eventually make their way to Volcano Manor, where Diallos will be found. The manor is present towards the western part of the Atlus Plateau region.

However, to get there, the most recommended way would be to use the Grand Lift of Dectus. To do that, players will need to have to activate the mechanism with both halves of the Dectus Medallion.

On the northern edge of the windmills, players will find the Volcano Manor, which will continue Diallos’ questline.

3) Rounding out the quest with Diallos

Upon arriving at the manor, players will find the Drawing Room Key, which they will need to use to progress further into the manor. After entering the Drawing Room, players will find Diallos there, who seems to have been waiting for the Tarnished for quite a while.

After interacting with him and exhausting all the dialogs, he will eventually leave. However, this is not the last time players will come face-to-face with the nobleman.

While his quest ends there technically, he still has a small role to play in the endgame.

Much later into Elden Ring’s progression, when players finally beat Old Knight Istvan for the inhabitants of Volcano Manor, Diallos will have a few more words to share about the player’s help, and that will completely round out his questline. Upon further interaction with him, he will have nothing else to say.

Edited by Danyal Arabi