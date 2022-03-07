How to obtain the Sage set in Elden Ring

Sorcery and Incantations are some of the most fun builds in Elden Ring that players are opting into outside the more traditional Dexterity and Strength options.

Spells are incredibly powerful in FromSoftware’s latest title, and the community is having an exciting time coming across Prayerbooks and cashing them in for some of the flashiest incantations that Elden Ring's Lands Between has to offer.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING The hidden stories of the Lands Between offer guidance to the Tarnished. Listen and learn of your path to the Elden Ring. The hidden stories of the Lands Between offer guidance to the Tarnished. Listen and learn of your path to the Elden Ring.#ELDENRING https://t.co/tC81t1w09p

However, to play the part of the medieval mage, one has to look like it, and there are not many armor sets in the game that let’s one cosplay a wizard as much as the Sage set does. This is one of the biggest reasons why this armor set is one of the most sought-after items by players who are putting all their Runes in Intelligence and Faith.

However, getting the set is a bit tedious, and players will have to jump through a few hoops to get their hands on the gear. This guide will detail the process by which players can acquire Elden Ring’s Sage set.

Steps to collect the Sage set in Elden Ring

Strengths of the Sage Set

Apart from helping players get their “Fashion Souls” on, the Sage set also capitalizes on the strengths of magic-based characters.

While it boasts lower stats than the starter set that the astrologer begins with, its popularity lies in the fact that the set is much lighter and allows the Tarnished to equip more weapons while enjoying Light or Medium equipment load.

1) Making it to Stillwater Cave

The first thing that the Tarnished will need to do is make their way to Stillwater Cave by traveling northwest from Stormveil Castle. There, they will eventually come upon a cliff where they will find a location guarded by two Jellyfish.

It’s an optional dungeon, and it’s advised that players do not draw unnecessary jellyfish aggression by attacking them. By simply moving past them, players will encounter a Site of Grace that they can activate and prepare for the rest of the steps.

2) Buy or craft poison cures

Poison cures are a lifesaver in this dungeon, as poison status build-up is the greatest enemy that players will face in Stillwater. Additionally, stocking up on some ranged weapons will also help. A Bow and Arrow, or Glintstone Sorcery can also be very useful when navigating certain parts of the cave,

After moving along from the Site of Grace, the Elden Ring Tarnished will reach a basin of poisonous fluids, with Servants of Rot inhabiting the area. This area also features a Giant Poison Flower and a Giant Bat.

While one can sneak past all the enemies, it’s also possible to defeat all of them, and this is where the poison cures and ranged weapons come in handy.

After going past the enemies, players will eventually find numerous poison trenches, across which a path leading deeper into the cave will be present.

3) Heading deeper into Stillwater Cave

After crossing the trenches carefully, players will need to head deeper into Stillwater Cave, where they will find another tunnel awaiting them.

It’s important to take a more careful approach when it comes to this area of the dungeon, as there are a lot of traps and ambushes lying in wait. When looking up, the Tarnished will see two Giant Bats, along with a Harpy lying in wait to pounce on them.

Rather than just running past them blindly, one can draw their aggression individually by attacking them with a spell or an arrow and taking them out one at a time. Drawing them in all at once can prove fatal, and their barrages can easily overwhelm even the most seasoned Elden Ring veterans.

4) Secure the Sage set from the corpse

After progressing a bit further into the cave, the Tarnished will eventually come across a corpse that is half-submerged in a pool of poisonous fluid. A white drop icon will appear on it, which will be the Sage item set that players have traveled so far into the dungeon to receive.

It’s important to note here that one will be required to collect the armor quickly and get out of the pool, as standing in it will stack the poisoned stat incredibly fast. It’s ill-advised to waste a poison cure just for this.

Apart from the Sage set, players will also find some Serpent Arrows towards the right side of the arena.

Edited by Danyal Arabi