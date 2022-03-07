What does Sacramental Bud do in Elden Ring?

Players of Elden Ring are able to craft many fine items to aid them on their journey throughout their playthrough. When crafting, a player needs multiple items and a recipe from which to craft. Sacramental Bud is an item that is used in crafting items that can be found in a few locations in the world. Here is what Sacramental Bud does, as well as where the player can locate it while exploring.

What Sacramental Bud does for the player in Elden Ring

Sacramental Bud is a very valuable item that can be used for the creation of Preserving Boluses as well as Bewitching Branches. Preserving Boluses are used by the player to cure Scarlet Rot and prevent the buildup of rot. Bewitching Branches can be utilized to use a players FP to charm a pierced enemy. Both of these items will have many uses throughout the player's journey.

Where players are able to collect Sacramental Bud

While exploring an area of the game called Caelid, players can stumble into a location called Church of the Plague, which is located southeast of Dragonbarrow. Once players arrive at this location they will find some strange looking trees with red buds growing on them. These are where the player can gather the Sacramental Buds from.

Players can also gather Sacramental Buds from Mt. Gelmir

Once players progress a bit further into the game, they can also gather some Sacramental Buds from Mt. Gelmir. These items are exceedingly rare, so players should do their best to utilize the crafting of any items that require Sacramental Buds sparingly. However, as their effects are potent, players will want to be sure to have as much on hand as they can at a time.

Unlocking crafting recipes that use Sacramental Buds

For players to be able to craft items made from Sacramental Buds, they will need to unlock Cookbooks, which are how players learn recipes in Elden Ring.

To make Bewitching Branch, players must earn the Fervor's Cookbook (3) as a reward for visiting Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum. Players can create Preserving Boluses by unlocking Armorer's Cookbook (6) by looting a corpse in Siofra River by a cliff.

Crafting is an important skill for players in Elden Ring

Players are able to craft many fine items that can greatly help them on their journey. Crafting not only saves them the runes required for them to buy the materials themselves, but can save them time as well from returning back to a merchant to purchase it.

Crafting can also save a player's life in a dungeon when creating an item that can bolster their survivability and help them succeed.

