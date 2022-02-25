Every Keepsake and what they do in Elden Ring

When players begin their journey in Elden Ring, they will be presented with a wide selection of Keepsakes to choose from.

Keepsakes are items that give players a special bonus. Each one is useful in its own way but not particularly game-breaking.

Keepsakes can benefit a player at different times during their playthrough. However, they are not the strongest items in the game by any stretch of the imagination.

It is to be noted that some of these Keepsakes are one-time use items. Players should not get too tied up in these consumables for this reason.

There are nine Keepsake items in Elden Ring

Keepsakes can give players an edge, but their combat prowess and skill will ultimately have more of an effect on the game (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

There are nine different Keepsake items that players can choose from when they begin Elden Ring. Players can also choose to start without one if they want an extra challenge.

Here is a list of all the Keepsake items in the game:

Crimson Amber Medallion - Increases a player's maximum HP

- Increases a player's maximum HP Lands Between Rune - Can be consumed by players to acquire a rune

- Can be consumed by players to acquire a rune Golden Seed - Upgrades the player's flask when used

- Upgrades the player's flask when used Fanged Imp Ashes - Summons two fanged imp spirits to assist the player

- Summons two fanged imp spirits to assist the player Cracked Pot - A crafting item that is used to create throwing pots

- A crafting item that is used to create throwing pots Stonesword Key - When used, it can break one imp statue seal

- When used, it can break one imp statue seal Bewitching Branch - Uses FP to charm pierced enemies

- Uses FP to charm pierced enemies Boiled Prawn - Provides the player with an additional amount of damage resistance for a short duration when consumed

- Provides the player with an additional amount of damage resistance for a short duration when consumed Shabriri's Woe - When used, this will consistently attract the attention of nearby enemies

Players should choose the right Keepsake item for them

Players should ensure that they consider their playstyle and strategy when choosing a Keepsake (Image via FromSoftware, Inc)

Every single Keepsake item in Elden Ring has a use at some point during a player's playthrough.

Players should choose a Keepsake item based on their playstyle, strategy and the situation they are in. For example, a player who wishes to be up close and personal with enemies may choose the Crimson Amber Medallion. Meanwhile, a spellcaster can use Shabriri's Woe to get some breathing room.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh