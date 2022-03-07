“I’ve seen these with hundreds of appraisals on everything that is not a dog”: Elden Ring community on hilarious in-game troll messages

Elden Ring is one of the biggest RPG games released recently by FromSoftware. Instead of taking a linear path with another Soulsborne game, the developer took an open-world approach with its latest IP.

While the current installment shares many similarities with the Dark Souls series games, Elden Ring is unique. In the latest title, players are allowed to carve their own paths and equip any weapon of choice. However, those are not the only things that attract them.

Only avid fans can understand the Soulsborne community’s sense of humor, also considered a welcome element.

Elden Ring and its twisted humor-filled community

Soulsborne games always allowed users to send messages to others by placing a sign on one spot. This was introduced so that gamers can help others in their journey, but the community has found its own way of using this feature.

Trolls are quite common in Soulsborne games, and the trend has continued into Elden Ring.

Phrases like “hidden door ahead” before a wall and “try jumping treasure below” as messages on every cliff are quite common in these games. The reason is that Soulsborne titles have lots of Easter eggs that are hard to find, and if gamers manage to find one, they leave a message.

However, tricksters are known for tricking users by placing these kinds of messages on every wall and leaving everyone in a dilemma of whether it is a lie or not.

These jokes didn’t just start with Elden Ring but have been present during the entire saga. The fact that this old tradition is still a thing in the community makes players feel that they truly are playing a Soulsborne game.

These jokes are taken pretty lightly in the community and help gamers cope with the title’s punishing experience. So, whenever someone cracks these kinds of jokes, they are well taken by others as they let individuals enjoy the game even more.

