Elden Ring goes past New World as more than 950,000 players join across Steam

Elden Ring's launch reception and numbers are not a surprise given the backdrop and hype that FromSoftware has created. However, the game seems to be breaking all existing trends and is on the verge of creating new records of its own.

Bandai Namco has released the latest soulslike game on all major platforms, including the next-gen consoles. While concurrent player counts can't be counted on consoles, Steam offers a unique feature that indicates essential numbers for any video game.

Player count may not be the most vital thing for a game like Elden Ring. While the product has co-op play, many players prefer experiencing hardships and challenges on their own. So naturally, concurrent players shouldn't be similar to games like Lost Ark, a highly popular MMORPG.

This assumption is under the standard set of rules, but the numbers of Elden Ring on its second weekend tend to suggest otherwise.

Elden Ring's peak player count goes higher in the second weekend

As of March 5, Elden Ring recorded a peak player count of 953,426 players. The active count of players at the time of writing is a little less than 935,000, but based on global timings, this number could go higher.

This is a vast increase from the game's first weekend, and improving PCs' performances might be a big reason. When the game launched, there were several issues plaguing the performance.

Some of it has now been dealt with, and Bandai Namco has already promised action in future patches. This set of steps has led to more players joining Elden Ring to enjoy the excellent story, gameplay mechanics, and the overall setting of the soulslike genre.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales Already signs Elden Rings legs are going to be very strong



It has set a new concurrent players peak on Steam in its second weekend at 953,426 players. It surpassed New World to become the 6th Biggest Game Ever on Steam.



This is very rare, most games peak on their first weekend Already signs Elden Rings legs are going to be very strongIt has set a new concurrent players peak on Steam in its second weekend at 953,426 players. It surpassed New World to become the 6th Biggest Game Ever on Steam.This is very rare, most games peak on their first weekend https://t.co/6JlSDV5JWR

By crossing 950,000 players, the game has beaten New World, released under much fanfare. Unfortunately, New World hasn't maintained the initial numbers due to quality constraints, and other decisions have led to its downfall.

The numbers of Elden Ring also suggest that the game appeals to masses who aren't necessarily fans of the genre. Many believe that the soulslike genre is too hard for casual players. While earlier products like Sekiro and Dark Souls were successful, these numbers were never achieved.

While it's expected that the numbers will eventually go down, there's an excellent chance for the game to cross the mark of one million concurrent players. If Elden Ring manages to do so, it will join a very established list.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar