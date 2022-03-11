How to obtain the Eclipse Shotel Legendary Armament in Elden Ring

There are many Legendary Armaments in Elden Ring that players will come across, and each of them is one of the most powerful weapons in the game.

One of the most sought-after legendary weapons is perhaps the Eclipse Shotel that players will be able to get their hands on much later in the game. What makes it such a fan favorite is the “death” status effect that it comes with. It’s a passive status that is built on its victim with each strike, and when the bar fills out, the opponent succumbs to the effect and dies immediately.

PlayStation @PlayStation Friendly Elden Ring tip: If Margit gives you a tough time, go exploring, grow stronger, and you'll eventually be victorious. Friendly Elden Ring tip: If Margit gives you a tough time, go exploring, grow stronger, and you'll eventually be victorious. https://t.co/MbGZKgjZZn

While it might not be as effective in PvP, the Eclipse Shotel is quite valuable in PvE, especially against some of the hardest encounters in the game, where they must chip through astronomical health pools.

The weapon requires 10 Strength, 25 Dex, and 30 Faith to wield and is something that Faith and Dex players have been going gaga over ever since they encountered the weapon. However, being able to wield the Curved Sword is one thing, and finding it is another, and it is with the latter that the community is having trouble with.

Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them get their hands on the Legendary Armament.

Obtaining the Eclipse Shotel in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING The hidden stories of the Lands Between offer guidance to the Tarnished. Listen and learn of your path to the Elden Ring. The hidden stories of the Lands Between offer guidance to the Tarnished. Listen and learn of your path to the Elden Ring.#ELDENRING https://t.co/tC81t1w09p

Unlike some of the other Legendary Armaments in Elden Ring, the Eclipse Shotel is not hidden behind an NPC quest and can be easily acquired after progressing in the main narrative. It can only be found in a late-game area, and there isn't any other way for players to get their hands on it before that.

The Eclipse Shotel can be found in the Church of the Eclipse household, which is present inside Castle Sol in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

To reach the Mountaintops, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to:

First, make their way through Leyndell, which is the Royal Capital. Leyndell is one of the more convoluted structures to navigate in the game, and players often get lost in its mazes of rooftops, platforms, and stairs. But to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants, the tarnished must complete the city as well as defeat the main boss of the area.

After Leyndell, they will reach the mountain top, where they will find Castle Sol towards the northeast corner of it. There they must head up a flight of stairs to a wood landing from the first Site of Grace that they encounter.

Players should then head straight from there, and they will reach a room that will house a flight of stairs that takes them upstairs. Upon ascending, they will come out to another landing where they will be required to go through the church entrance that’s present on the right.

After entering the area, the Elden Ring Tarnished can either fight their way through all the mobs in the area or choose to run past them. As there will be a Lost Site of Grace just across the church, one can just choose to avoid the encounters and run to the checkpoint activating it.

Upon reaching the Site, Elden Ring players will be able to find the Eclipse Shotel that is placed on a corpse. They can just walk over and pick up the Legendary Armament without even having to complete long NPC questlines.

The Eclipse Shotel’s Death Flare is what makes it such an amazing weapon for the later stages of Elden Ring and also for an NG+ run. While its base damage is not that high compared to some of the other curved swords in the game, it’s the passive status stack that makes it a force to reckon with, especially when it just automatically kills the opponent after filling out the status bar.

Edited by Shaheen Banu