What are Legendary Armaments in Elden Ring?

Having a powerful weapon in Elden Ring can make or break a character. Having the ability to do substantial damage to enemies and bosses is paramount to a player's success in the game.

Legendary Armaments, or Legendary Weapons in Elden Ring are a set of nine different extremely powerful weapons that can unlock an achievement if a player finds them. Here is what they do and where to find them.

What Legendary Armaments are in Elden Ring

Each Legendary Armament in Elden Ring has a unique skill that can greatly benefit the player.

Collecting the legendary armaments

In order to unlock the achievement for Legendary Armaments in Elden Ring, players need to obtain all nine of the Legendary Armaments. Some of these are easier to obtain than others, but with enough perseverance, players will be able to unlock them all and obtain not only some amazing weapons, but their achievements as well. These are the Legendary Armaments that players can obtain:

1) Grafted Blade Greatsword

This sword is a reference to Game of Thrones and has a Unique skill Oath of Vengeance which temporarily increases the players stats. It can be located upon defeating Leonine Misbegotten in Castle Morne.

2) Elipse Shotel

This is a curved sword, a unique weapon with the skill Death Flare, which inflicts the Death ailment on enemies it strikes. It Can be picked up from the church altar in the southeast portion of Castle Sol.

3) Marais Executioner’s Sword

This is Unique Executioner's Sword and comes with the unique skill: Eochaid's Dancing Blade, which causes a spinning attack. This weapon is dropped by Elemer of the Briar at The Shaded Castle.

4) Devourer’s Scepter

This is a unique warhammer with the ability Devourer of Worlds, which allows the player to charge the weapon with energy and smash the ground causing HP to be stolen from enemies. This item is dropped by Knight Bernahl at the Warmaster's Shack or at Crumbling Farum Azula.

5) Sword of Night and Flame

The Sword of Night and Flame is a legendary straight sword with the ability called Night and Flame Stance, which allows the player to charge the weapon with magic and use a normal attack to cast a comet sorcery or a strong attack to cast a fire attack. This can be located at Carla Manor inside of a locked area behind the manor's garden.

6) Golden Order Greatsword

This is a reward dropped by Misbegotten Crusader for finishing the Cave of the Forlorn. The Golden Order Greatsword boasts a unique skill called Establishing Order that causes a sweeping attack of holy magic. This is great for holy builds.

7) Bolt of Gransax

A unique spear that can be missed easily by some players. Bolt of Grasax is a unique item that has a skill called Ancient Lightning Spear that allows for piercing attacks.

The reason this is tough to find is that its area is destroyed at the end of the game. Players should ensure they pick it up after defeating Godfrey's spirit and then taking the elevator down to the spear.

8) Ruins Greatsword

This is a unique colossal sword rewarded to the player for killing Crucible Knight and Misbegotten Warrior in Redmane Castle Plaze. This weapon's unique skill is Wave of Destruction, which causes damage with the power of gravity.

9) Dark Moon Greatsword

This is a unique greatsword in Elden Ring with the ability Moonlight Greatsword, which allows charged attacks to damage enemies with moonlight, and covers the blade in frost and deals increased magical damage. This item can be obtained at the Cathedral of Manus Cales after players give the Dark Moon Ring to Ranni.

