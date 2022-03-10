How to get the Bolt of Gransax in Elden Ring

There are a handful of legendary weapons within Elden Ring, and the Bolt of Gransax has one of the most unique Ashes of War skills within the game. However, the weapon isn't tied to any bosses within the game, and if players aren't careful, they can run right by the item.

Before players can reach the spear within the game, there is a long road ahead, and the Leyndell capital will need to be accessed in order to retrieve the legendary item. On top of that, players will need to take on the golden shade of the first Elden Lord within the capital city.

Where to find the Bolt of Gransax in Elden Ring

Look for the spear in the capital center. (Image via FromSoftware)

Before detailing the Bolt of Gransax in Elden Ring, it's important to note that this weapon is one of the only few entirely missable weapons in the game. As long as Leyndell is around, players can grab the spear for themselves. But if Maliketh is taken out at Farum Azula, then Leyndell will fall under ash, and the opportunity to grab the spear will be gone in that given playthrough.

Location of the Bolt of Gransax:

The weapon is held near the center of Leyndell in the middle of the massive spiral spear.

This cannot be reached from the ground level and has plenty of enemies at the base.

Players must defeat the golden shade of Godfrey, the First Elden Lord within the capital.

From his site of grace, the Elden Throne Room, players should head straight out onto the balcony.

Players will know if it's the right place if a Crucible Knight stands ahead on the path.

Run and jump over the railing where a platform sits before the spear, then jump onto the massive golden spear itself.

The legendary weapon is essentially the usable version of the massive spear that plunged into the capital in Elden Ring.

Details on the Bolt of Gransax in Elden Ring

This spear is based on Dexterity first as the main stat, but it will also scale off of Strength to a degree. This effectively makes the weapon a quality build candidate, and the Ash of War cannot be changed due to the special nature.

As for the Ash of War itself, players can summon a massive bolt of red lightning that lifts the player off the ground. This bolt can be charged for more damage, and eventually, the bolt will be tossed with full force ahead for a weapon spectacle in Elden Ring.

Edited by Danyal Arabi