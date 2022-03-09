How to defeat the Elden Beast in Elden Ring

The fight with the Elden Beast in Elden Ring marks the final conflict between the Tarnished and the Gods that inhabit the Lands Between. This final showdown directly follows players' battle with Radagon of the Golden Order and is likely the largest fight within the game.

Considering this entire boss is technically the "second half" of the initial Radagon fight, players will need to prepare themselves for a bit of a marathon. Both aspects of the battle are entirely different. The beast itself is not forgiving, even if the first half can be a challenge on its own.

In these cases, knowing the fight is always an advantage.

Fighting against the Elden Beast in Elden Ring

Watch for ranged attacks and flames. (Image via FromSoftware)

The Elden Beast is a massive fight in Elden Ring, and as many players could have guessed, the beast utilizes attacks based around the Elden Ring or its energy. Getting close to the boss can sometimes get complicated as the fight goes on, but there are some great ways to earn some initial damage. If the previous battle with Radagon goes well, healing shouldn't be a problem.

Tips for fighting the Elden Beast:

When the fight begins, rush the boss and get a few significant hits on the center mass.

Most of the time, it will start by using a flame breath attack on the ground, like a dragon.

Move behind the boss when it uses the breath or stabs the sword down.

The boss will swim away a lot, and it's vital to be careful when running towards it.

Ranged attacks are common and usually come in groups of four from the blade.

When the boss goes in the air, it will spawn three rings on the ground, all of which can be jumped over.

Remember that whenever the boss begins to glow, it's essential to evade and dodge the incoming light-based attacks that will follow the player.

What comes after the Elden Beast in Elden Ring?

Once the battle is over, and the beast has been brought down, the game is almost entirely over. All players need to do is choose the ending they want, depending on what quests or items they've picked up along the way.

Anyone can become an Elden Lord by the end, but there are two other main endings. One includes the moon age with Ranni, while the other is based on madness and chaos taking over. What happens is up to the player in the end.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar