How to defeat Radagon of the Golden Order in Elden Ring

If players have made it as far as Radagon of the Golden Order, then that means they are in the final stages of Elden Ring as a whole. This fight marks the final battle between God and the Tarnished that players control in their adventure.

Considering that Radagon is a God, the fight would never be easy, and he can dish out some serious damage. Using the hammer that shattered the Elden Ring, the boss is able to bash players and slam the ground for some area of effect (AoE) damage to match. However, this is only one-half of a larger battle, and surviving with enough healing is incredibly important.

Fighting Radagon of the Golden Order in Elden Ring

Watch for hammer strikes and AOE damage. (Image via FromSoftware)

When players walk through the wall of light rather than the fog wall, they'll know that the battle against Radagon of the Golden Order has begun. At the start of the fight, he is much slower and isn't so different from other large knights within the game. He should still be respected, though, and as the second phase begins, he will absolutely pick up the pace against his opponent.

Tips for fighting Radagon of the Golden Order in Elden Ring:

In phase one, he will attack much slower in general.

Most of his attacks will be sets of hammer swings or a ground pound with AoE damage.

Phase two will give him far more attacks and damage.

He will begin to teleport at times and can swing his hammer in front of him for a cone damage range attack.

At times he will also slam his hammer down multiple times to cause rune effects with more AoE damage.

The boss can be staggered fairly easily and will take some damage from flames, especially black flame.

This is only the first phase, and players will need to prepare for a more intense fight after this part. However, these are two completely separate bosses in terms of lore, mechanics, and design.

What comes after Radagon of the Golden Order in Elden Ring?

After the initial God goes down, the next boss will immediately appear, meaning there is no time to rest up at a site of Lost Grace. This next boss will be the embodiment of the broken Elden Ring and is one of the largest creatures in the game.

The name of the creature is the Elden Beast, and it will give players a tougher time than Radagon himself. Therefore, preparation is key to coming out on top.

Edited by Danyal Arabi