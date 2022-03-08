How to defeat the Fire Giant in Elden Ring

Anyone who has made it to the Fire Giant in Elden Ring knows that they need to reach the Forge of the Giants in order to burn the Erdtree and pass the thorns. Of course, the flame has a guardian, which is the massive Fire Giant in the Forbidden Lands.

This fight doesn't start traditionally and begins similarly to the Loretta ghost fight in Carian Manor. Rather than going through a fog wall, players will simply run into the massive creature as they approach the forge on the highest mountain. This begins the epic battle between Tarnished and the Fire Giant.

Fighting the Fire Giant in Elden Ring

Players can use the mount to get close to the Fire Giant. (Image via FromSoftware)

Unlike some of the other major boss fights in Elden Ring, the Fire Giant boss fight allows players to use their Torrent mount if they want to. While this isn't the only way to fight, it certainly opens up some options for players as they take on the massive creature.

Players also have certain weak points to focus on as they battle.

Tips for fighting the Fire Giant:

In the first phase, the Fire Giant will stand tall and will have two shackles on his ankle. Break the shackle on the left ankle to expose the leg to extra damage. Players should focus on that leg until the second phase begins.

The second phase gets much harder despite the Fire Giant crawling around on the ground. He won't utilize his shield as much but will continue to use all kinds of fire to kill opponents. This time, players should focus on the eye on his chest or his hands to inflict major damage.

In this fight, players should consider using the mount as well as a fire resistance talisman.

Using poison or rot grease is another option to inflict some extra damage. Players can also take advantage of the Spirit Summons to assist in the fight.

The Fire Giant fight is mandatory in Elden Ring

While information on Elden Ring bosses is still being sorted out, players may have noticed that the Fire Giant fight appears to be optional. However, the boss is not optional, and players will need to defeat it to move on to the Forge of the Giants.

This makes it even more important for players to prepare for a fight with a ton of lethal potential. The Fire Giant isn't insanely aggressive, but it can kill players quickly, especially if they let their guard down.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh