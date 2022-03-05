Where to defeat Ancient Dragon Lansseax in Elden Ring

As players make their way to the Altus Plateau in Elden Ring, they are bound to come across the Ancient Dragon Lansseax on their path. Most dragons have their own theme, and Lansseax is a deadly mix of raw damage with red lightning to make matters worse.

Even in the first encounter, players have plenty to worry about in the fight, especially with all of the potential lightning damage on the ground. However, the dragon will fly away with only a small amount of damage, and players will need to find the beast once again to finish the battle in the Altus Plateau.

Find and fight Ancient Dragon Lansseax in Elden Ring

Search the plateau for Ancient Dragon Lansseax. (Image via FromSoftware)

Ancient Dragon Lansseax can be found in one of the most out-of-the-way locations for a final fight in Elden Ring. Most of the times, dragons have massive arenas in the open world and can be easily spotted. Lansseax, on the other hand, is hiding on a random hill near Stormcaller Church in the Altus Plateau. It's easy to miss this while heading to the capital, and when players get there, they'll want to be prepared.

Tips for fighting Ancient Dragon Lansseax:

The deadliest part of the fight is certainly the dragon's use of lightning.

On top of the massive bolt it uses for a nuke attack, the dragon can cover the arena in bursts of red electricity.

Typical dragon tips can be used.

Staying mounted is great for dodging elements as well as avoiding smash attacks.

Sticking close is the best bet for this fight, along with an aggressive summon.

Use magic-based and lightning-based talisman items to negate the area of effect damage.

Before long, this lightning dragon will fall and players will have one less to worry about as they explore. However, it may not be their last encounter with red lightning.

Where to find other dragons in Elden Ring

Most of the time, dragons are fairly random in the game, but there is somewhat of a method to the madness. Anytime there is a massive expanse on the map, there is a high chance of a dragon attack, but they are not always guaranteed.

Some dragons can only be summoned as quest bosses, even for something as powerful as a Lich. Nearly all of them are optional, so there is no need to worry about missing them, but they are a blast to fight.

