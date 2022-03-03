How to get to Altus Plateau in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players will find themselves traveling to the Altus Plateau after defeating Renalla.

There are a few ways to reach the Altus Plateau, and the choice of path is ultimately up to the player. One method is much more straightforward than the others, however.

Heading through the Grand Lift of Dectus appears to be the easiest way to reach Altus Plateau. Players will need to gather a set of Medallions to activate the lift and use it to reach the location in question.

How to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring

Place the Medallions to kickstart the Lift (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Dectus Left Medallion and Dectus Right Medallion must be gathered to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus. Here are the locations for each item to unlock the lift:

Left Medallion : Head to Fort Haight in the Mistwood region. Defeat the elite knight and take a right out of the battle arena. Enter the room, climb the ladder inside, and collect the Medallion from a chest.

: Head to Fort Haight in the Mistwood region. Defeat the elite knight and take a right out of the battle arena. Enter the room, climb the ladder inside, and collect the Medallion from a chest. Right Medallion: This item is in at Fort Faroth, inside of Dragonbarrow. Run past or fight the multitude of dragons here. Hurry into the Fort and take a left to find a room with a ladder. The Right Medallion is in that room.

With both Medallions obtained, the Grand Lift of Dectus can be opened for travel to Altus Plateau.

How to reach Altus Plateau in Elden Ring

A player arriving at Altus Plateau (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Grand Lift of Dectus is in Liurnia of the Lakes region of Elden Ring. Players can go there and offer the Medallions to the statues. This will put them together, and the lift will now be usable.

Get onto the Grand Lift of Dectus and ride it to the top. Once the very top has been reached, exit the lift, and players will have made it to the dangerous Altus Plateau location.

From there, head north immediately. There is a Site of Grace a short distance from the starting point after getting off of the Grand Lift of Dectus. Activating the Site of Grace will create a fast travel point for quicker future access to the area.

