Top 5 spirit summons in Elden Ring and where to find them

Spirit summons in Elden Ring play a vital role in combat and tackling boss battles. In fact, the introduction of spirit summons changed the way a Soulsborne game is played and added a brand new dimension to it.

So, when Elden Ring was first released, players across the world got busy hunting for the best spirit summons that can be found within the game. However, considering the sheer number of spirit summons that can be obtained, it is often hard to distinguish between the good and bad ones.

The following article will provide a brief guide on the spirit summons that players should be considering during the first playthrough of the game.

Spirit summons that most players should chase while playing Elden Ring

One aspect that Elden Ring players should consider before proceeding with the list is that, at the end of the day, everyone has their own preference. If someone feels that a summon works for them, then they should use it irrespective of its ranking.

However, the spirit summons mentioned here are the ones that will provide the most value to players in a fight.

1.Mimic Tear

Mimic Tear ash creates a copy of the player to assist in battle (Image via RageGamingVideos/Youtube)

Mimic Tear is probably one of the best spirit summons available to players within Elden Ring. This particular summon allows players to practically create a clone of themselves to assist in battle.

The clone carries everything that the player might be using at the moment, including weapons, armor and talisman. It comes extremely handly in hard boss fights as the boss has to defeat two versions of the player at a time.

Location: Nokron City, hidden behind a fog wall

2. Latenna the Albinauric

Latenna's ability to harrass enemies from long distances is extremely beneficial in battle (Image via Elden Ring)

The second best spirit summon that is available to players in Elden RIng is Latenna the Albinauric. When used, it summons the spirit of an archer woman.

The archer is extremely strong and will continue to harrass bosses and groups of enemies from a long distance with her powerful arrows. The best thing about her is the fact that players can simply put her at a safe distance and she will demolish things single-handedly.

Location: Found in Liurnia of the Lakes near Slumbering Wolf's Shack

3. Lhutel The Headless

Lhutel the Headless is arguably one of the strongest spirit in the game (Image via rYu/Youtube)

Lhutel the Headless is a spirit summon that brings forth a headless knight to fight alongside the player. This is definitely a brilliant spirit to have, as Lhutel possesses a powerful shield to block attacks and a very strong spear to deal damage.

Once this spirit summon is raised to level 5, it becomes one of the best in boss battles as it can consistently tank hits and remain alive for a long time.

Location: Found after boss battle at Tombsward Catacombs

4. Banished Knight Oleg

Banished King Oleg is offensively strong, but lacks health in sustained fights (Image via EternityInGaming/Youtube)

This particular spirit summons brings forth one of the knights from Stormveil castle who used wind attacks to destroy players almost instantly early in the game. However, this spirit possesses two greatswords instead of a shield and a sword.

So it goes without saying that this particular summon is meant for complete offense. However, that is nothing to laugh at as the damage it does is quite good and is a good option in dealing with small bosses and mobs.

Obviously, the spirit will die very fast against major bosses, thus will seldom find use.

Location: Fringefolk Hero's Grave

5. Lone Wolf

Despite being an early game summon, this is one of the strongest available to players (Image via Elden Ring)

This is usually the first spirit summon that players receive within the game. However, this is also one of the strongest spirit summons available to players.

Lone Wolf spirits do not have a lot of health, but they can deal a lot of damage. Apart from that, they are quite good at dodging attacks from bosses.

Thus, they can become a menace and definitely come in quite handy against even the most difficult of foes.

Location: Provided by Renna at Church of Elleh

