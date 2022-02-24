Where to find Sacred Tears in Elden Ring 

Sacred Tears and Golden Seeds will be required by anyone attempting to upgrade flasks in Elden Ring. However, they aren't easy to find and are spread out just like Estus Shards were in previous FromSoftware Souls games.

While both seeds and tears are difficult to find, seeds are typically far more abundant in the game, especially since multiple are needed. On the other hand, Sacred Tears are always a one-to-one deal and will continue to increase the potency of a given flask. With that in mind, players will need to spend far more time looking for a single tear in Elden Ring.

Finding Sacred Tears in Elden Ring

Head to the altar to pick up the tear. (Image via FromSoftware)

Sacred Tears in Elden Ring can only be found in certain places, and it's usually obvious when one will appear. Golden Seeds can appear virtually anywhere, even though they are scarce within the world.

Tears are linked to certain churches instead, and these areas will usually be marked on the map when they are discovered. With any luck, many of the areas will also have a lost grace site to claim, but it's not always guaranteed.

Steps to finding a Sacred Tear:

Explore the map to find Churches of Marika.

These run-down buildings will always have a tear to collect just below the statue in the center back.

Picking up the tears is always harmless, and finding the churches only takes some searching rather than progress points.

Done churches will have additional NPCs to talk to or items for players to collect.

When players pick up the tear, it will be added to their inventory as a key upgrade material. Players can then head to a lost grace site and choose to add more power to the Cerulean and Crimson flasks.

What does the Sacred Tear do in Elden Ring?

In short, collecting more tears allows players to increase the potency of their flasks. That means each subsequent power level that a flask gets will heal players for more overall points. Without the tears, the flasks will lose much of their power over time with each player level.

For fans of Dark Souls 3, this item is a direct comparison to an item like the Undead Boneshard. Golden Seeds, on the other hand, can be compared to Estus Shard items. Together, both will ensure that players have the best options available to them.

