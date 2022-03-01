Is Radagon's Scarseal Talisman good in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is full of Talismans with all kinds of bonuses, but Radagon's Scarseal is one of the most enticing due to the massive boost to stats. The problem is that the Talisman comes with some drawbacks to balance out the gains players get in return.

The Talisman warns users that they will take more damage if they decide to use the item in their build. However, there is no information within the item description or the stat sheet that explains how much damage that is. It makes it difficult to decide whether the item is worth using or not.

How much more damage is taken with Radagon's Scarseal Talisman in Elden Ring?

Prepare to take a bit more damage (Image via FromSoftware)

When gamers equip or compare Radagon's Scarseal Talisman in Elden Ring, it will display the stats that are altered for the better. There are two different Talismans with the Radagon name within the world.

One is geared towards melee builds, and the other seems fit for players who prioritize sorcery or faith. In either case, they can expect an increase of three for the main stats.

Damage taken and stat increase of the Radagon's Scarseal Talisman:

This seal increases attributes including vigor, endurance, strength, and dexterity.

Stats will be increased by a total of three for each category.

Players will also take more damage as a result of wearing the Talisman in their build.

According to Fextralife, the change in damage taken can range from 5%-7% depending on the build and the enemy.

Overall, the Talisman is certainly worth wearing, and the damage taken increase is negligible compared to the benefits.

Another great part about the item is that users can find it reasonably early on in the game. That makes early game power melee builds even easier to use with such a significant boost to stats.

Where to get Radagon's Scarseal in Elden Ring

Like many other great items, the Scarseal is found at one of the Evergaol sites within the game. In particular, for this Talisman, gamers will want to head southwest of Limgrave near the Walking Mausoleum.

The area is called the Weeping Peninsula, and the Evergaol is right next to a church. Players will need to defeat a boss called the Ancient Hero of Zamor to claim their prize. The boss has plenty of frost damage, so staying clear of the zoned attacks will make victory much easier in the Evergaol.

