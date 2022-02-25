How to stop the Walking Mausoleum in Elden Ring

The Walking Mausoleum is one of the biggest creatures within Elden Ring and players will need to take it down in order to use the systems inside. However, fighting them isn't exactly the same as fighting a normal enemy or boss in the open world.

Players should focus on taking the Walking Mausoleum to ground level rather than killing it altogether. Undoubtedly, it's hard to pull that off when the creature is made of stone and is the size of a mountain.

Even a single step can do some serious damage to a player, but Torrent the mount will give players a much-needed advantage.

Taking down the Walking Mausoleum in Elden Ring

Attack the legs to bring them down. (Image via FromSoftware)

The southwestern part of Limgrave will likely be the first area where players will find a Walking Mausoleum. They typically appear in open areas where a massive rock creature can easily get through.

Players will know they are close to one with the sound of a bell that swings as the rocky monster walks across the world. At first glance, it may seem like it's best to jump on to the land mass, but knocking it down is the real strategy.

Stop the Walking Mausoleum by following the steps below:

Get close to the walking goliath of rocks so that damage can be done

Make sure to stay on the mount the entire time as staying on foot may mean death

Look for the white barnacles on the legs and hit those off on all four legs, weaving in between attacks

Steer clear when the mausoleum launches a flurry of attacks

With enough barnacles taken off, the legs will begin to fold and the Mausoleum will sit on the ground

With the Mausoleum on the ground, players can finally head inside the small building. What's inside can be incredibly important.

What is inside the Walking Mausoleum in Elden Ring?

When players get inside the building, they will notice that the room is fairly small and simple. It is used to replicate a remembrance, and that is the soul purpose of the rocky creature.

Once players go through the process of remembrance, they can no longer use the given mausoleum lcation. The good news is that they can be found in other locations on the map, and their position is always given away by the resounding gong of their bell.

Edited by Saman