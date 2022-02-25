How to heal Torrent in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players will often find themselves bringing Torrent into battle and needing healing afterward.

Torrent is a horse that players can ride around the in-game world. The open world is vast and takes a long time to travel, but Torrent knocks travel time down and makes it more enjoyable.

Whether players take a fall on Torrent from high up or the horse gets attacked by an enemy, its health bar is bound to decrease at some point. Thankfully, it can be healed with Raisins.

What to heal Torrent with in Elden Ring?

Torrent can help in and out of battle

The main way to heal Torrent is with Raisins. Raisins come in a few different variations, but the Rowa Raisin is the most common that players will find in the game.

The description of the Rowa Raisin indicates that players should feed it to Torrent to restore its HP. However, players must craft Rowa Raisins if they want them in their inventory.

To make Rowa Raisins, players must find Rowa Fruit. This is one of the more common resources found in Elden Ring, so there should be no worry about keeping Torrent at full health.

Rowa Fruit is identified by its bright red berries that sprout on green bushes. They can be found in every region of the in-game world. Pick them up any time they are seen to ensure a plentiful amount.

Once one Rowa Fruit is gathered, one Rowa Raisin can be crafted. Players must obtain the Crafting Kit first. This can be purchased from Merchant Kalé for 300 Runes in Limgrave, Church of Elleh, and Map Link.

When the Crafting Kit is acquired, open the menu and select Item Crafting. This will show all available recipes. Pick Rowa Raisin and select an amount to craft with Rowa Fruit.

If Torrent needs healing in Elden Ring, players will need to be riding it. Bound a Rowa Raisin to one of the item armament slots. Select it from the slot and use it to feed Torrent and heal its HP.

