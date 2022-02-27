How to cure Scarlet Rot in Elden Ring

Scarlot Rot is one of several status ailments that can prove dangerous to unprepared players in Elden Ring.

While players are often worried about the dangerous enemies that are found throughout the Lands Between, they may not be ready for the various status afflictions that can ruin their journey.

Scarlot Rot is an issue that builds up over time. When it is fully in effect, players will take serious damage and perhaps even die immediately if they don't have a Preserving Boluses available.

How to cure Scarlet Rot with Preserving Boluses in Elden Ring

Preserving Boluses is a consumable item that can be found or crafted. The in-game description states;

"Scarlet boluses made of cave moss. Craftable item. Alleviates Scarlot Rot buildup and cures rot ailment. Scarlet Rot accumulates gradually, coming into effect once the threshold is reached. Scarlet Rot ailment greatly lowers HP in steady increments for a period."

The description downplays the danger of Scarlet Rot just a bit, as the damage it inflicts is brutal to lower-level players. Therefore, crafting Preserving Boluses should be a priority.

WOLF231 @Wolf23169 #XboxShare Some scarlet rot and fire did the trick. This dude was no joke. #ELDENRING Some scarlet rot and fire did the trick. This dude was no joke. #ELDENRING #XboxShare https://t.co/rB2iAOpBrz

Here are the items needed to craft it after the crafting recipe has been found:

x1 Dewkissed Herba: Can be found in Eternal City and Siofra River

Can be found in Eternal City and Siofra River x2 Crystal Cave Moss: Can be found in Stillwater Cave

Can be found in Stillwater Cave x1 Sacramental Bud: Can be found on a cliff in Mt. Gelmir

To obtain the crafting recipe, players will need Armorer's Cookbook [6]. The cookbook can be found on a corpse in the Siofra River location. It is near the edge of a cliff next to a group of enemies.

Fallout Five-0 RP & Content Creation @FFive0



In this episode short (I) Riastlin discovers the Meteorite Staff in the depths of the Scarlet Rot.



@Fromsoft_US #ELDENRING Share your adventures in Eldenring & follow the exploits of Raistlin mage & sell staff of the Hawkwood Mage mercenaries @HawkwoodMages In this episode short (I) Riastlin discovers the Meteorite Staff in the depths of the Scarlet Rot. Share your adventures in Eldenring & follow the exploits of Raistlin mage & sell staff of the Hawkwood Mage mercenaries @HawkwoodMages In this episode short (I) Riastlin discovers the Meteorite Staff in the depths of the Scarlet Rot. @Fromsoft_US #ELDENRING https://t.co/Ht2UNTfbYw

After the crafting recipe and all crafting items are obtained, follow these steps to make Preserving Boluses in Elden Ring:

Open inventory

Navigate to Item Crafting tab

Locate Preserving Boluses

Select the amount to craft

Confirm

Once they have been crafted, go back to the Inventory and then to the Items area. Players can select Preserving Boluses and use it if they have been afflicted by the treacherous Scarlet Rot.

Edited by Mayank Shete