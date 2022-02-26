What does Herba do in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring offers players a great crafting system that allows them to create helpful items to aid them in their journey. One of the items that players can gather during their journey is Herba.

Herba is useful for players to craft special items during their quest. But knowing where to locate the Herba and how to utilize it are both extremely important in helping ensure a player's success.

Herba is useful for crafting items in Elden Ring that help the player survive

Players will be taking lots of damage during their playthroughs. Sometimes this damage comes in the form of bleed effects or poison effects.

Some of these damage types can deal a huge amount of damage to the player. Using items that can remove or slow the effects of this high damage will allow the player to survive much easier when doing battle with an enemy.

Herba creates special items used for removing effects

Players will greatly benefit from crafting the Staunching Boluses and Neutralizing Boluses using the Herba they acquire. (Image via Elden Ring)

Players who locate Herba can use it with a Crafting Kit to make Staunching Boluses that assist the player with removing bleed effects. They can also be used in making Neutraling Boluses and can be used to negate and remove poison effects from the player.

Both of these damage types, if left unchecked, can cause the player to die from them. Players should always have these items on them.

Players can locate Herba inside of Thickets

When players search for Herba, they can find it located nearby Thickets. It can also be found more rarely on defeated enemies.

Herba can stack up to 999, and players should always try to collect as much as possible to ensure they always have some on hand to craft the items they need. It can also be stored inside the storage container, up to 999 in a stack.

Using crafted items will help a player's chances of success

Using proper planning to think about tactics ahead of time and also stocking up on craftable items can help players guarantee their success in battle. (Image via Elden Ring)

Elden Ring is an extremely challenging game, and players will need to ensure they are using all the tools they can to guarantee success. One of the best ways for players to stay prepared is to utilize the in-game crafting system to create items.

By thinking outside the box and staying stocked up on items, players can help ensure their success by planning ahead before going into battle.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha