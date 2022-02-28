Where to find the Hookclaws weapon in Elden Ring

Hookclaws are a weapon that will make any Elden Ring player feel like Wolverine from the X-Men.

The unique weapon sees six razor sharp claws, three on each side, coming from a piece of wood that goes on the character's hands. It scales primarily with the Strength and Dexterity stats.

On top of the brutal physical damage it deals, it can also create extra blood loss because of the nasty cuts it leaves enemies with. The two-handed weapon is a nice Easter egg reference to Wolverine and can be found in Stormveil Castle.

How to get Hookclaws in Elden Ring

The Hookclaws comes with a description that is just as deadly as the weapon itself:

"Weapon worn on the fist comprised of sharp parallel blades favored by those who lurk in the dark. Lacerations cause blood loss with great effect. Claw weapons come in pairs, and two-handing this weapon will equip it to both hands."

For players wanting to get their hands on the dangerous pair of claws, they will need to head to Stormveil Castle. The treacherous castle has a fast travel area at the Site of Grace to its left.

Fast travel there and land at Stormveil Cliffside. Take the rickety stairs and prepare for battle. The enemies at the top will attack without hesitation and the narrow staircase could see them or the player easily fall to their death.

Deal with them and avoid tumbling to an early demise, then enter the chamber at the top of the stairs. Go through the door on the right and take a left once you clear the room of hostiles.

An axe-wielding enemy will be patrolling the end of the next room and must be defeated. Finish it off in true Elden Ring fashion and go to the left corner to find a corpse.

The Hookclaws weapon can be looted from that corpse and will immediately be added to the Inventory once taken. Now, players can equip them to slice and dice the bosses of Elden Ring.

