How to get the Snow Witch Armor set in Elden Ring

Up until Elden Ring’s release, videos and screenshots showcased a mysterious, blue-tinged woman in icy-white clothes and one eye closed. Should players encounter her at the "Church of Elleh," she introduces herself as Renna and gifts the player with the "Spirit Calling Bell." That’s if players respond to her questioning about Torrent.

Renna disappears afterward and won’t be seen again until the player reaches Ranni’s Rise in the Liurnia of the Lakes region. This also applies if Renna was never spoken to at the Church of Elleh.

Her outfit, the Snow Witch Armor set, is wonderfully designed and boosts ice-related magic when worn in Elden Ring. It can be found in Renna’s Rise, but not before completing a series of tasks and advancing the story a bit.

Elden Ring: Collect the Snow Witch Armor set in Renna’s RIse

Obtaining the Snow Witch Armor set is a long and arduous task that has you visiting various places in the Lands Between of Elden Ring. For starters, you’ll need to defeat Royal Knight Loretta in Caria Manor. Afterwards, go to Ranni’s Rise.

Thankfully, it’s in the same area, directly west of Caria Manor. Upon entry, speak with Renna and offer your services to her. She reveals her identity (Ranni is her name) and asks you to speak with every NPC in the tower. Exhaust all their dialog before speaking to Ranni again.

For the sake of story and context, you should speak with Blaidd in person in Siofra River. He suggests paying Preceptor Seluvis a visit in Seluvis’s Rise. Seluvis says to seek out Sorceress Sellen in Waypoint Ruins, Limgrave. It isn’t required, but it does shed some light on the quest's purpose in Elden Ring.

Ultimately, you’ll come to learn that Ranni seeks the Fingerslayer Blade and that her fate is tied to the stars. But since Starscourge Radahn keeps the stars at bay, he needs to be defeated. This will open up Nokron, Eternal City, where the Fingerslayer Blade currently resides.

In return for the blade, Ranni awards the "Carian Inverted Statue." Using it at the Carian Study Hall leads you to the Divine Tower of Liurna. That’s where you’ll find the Cursemark of Death. Use the nearby waygate to reach Ainsel River Main for the Miniature Ranni doll, which is required to finish the quest.

Now go to Renna’s Rise, northeast of Ranni’s Rise. Climb the tower to the top to find and collect the Snow Witch armor set in Elden Ring.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha