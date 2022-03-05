How to get Blaidd’s armor set in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players seek out armor for a multitude of reasons. Some want armor for protection, while others simply want it for aesthetic purposes.

Blaidd's armor set offers both of these things. However, it does take a little bit of work for players to unlock the full set during their playthrough.

Obtaining Blaidd's armor set in Elden Ring

The first step for players to obtain Blaidd's armor set in Elden Ring is to start on Witch Ranni's questline.

As part of the story, Blaidd helps the player enter Nokron, the Eternal City, which can be accessed by defeating Starscourge Radahn.

Once they have access to Nokron, players need to complete the rest of the questline in the city before they can claim the armor.

Completing the tasks in Nokron

Players should head into Nokron to find the Fingerslayer Blade (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

Players first need to find the Fingerslayer Blade inside Nokron and return to Witch Ranni. They should then head to Renna's Rise and use the portal to get to Ainsel River Main.

This location is where players can obtain the Miniature Ranni doll. Players will have to speak with the doll at a Site of Grace in order to get to the next quest step.

Claiming the Dark Moon Ring

After speaking with the Miniature Ranni Doll, players will get the option to hunt Baleful Shadows.

Players should travel to Nokstella Eternal City to defeat the Baleful Shadow of Blaidd that is located there. Once the shadow is vanquished, they will receive the Discarded Palace Key, which can open the chest of Rennala located inside the Raya Lucaria Grand Library.

Using the Dark Moon Ring

Players can claim the Dark Moon Ring from the chest beside Rennala (Image via Elden Ring)

Players must take the Dark Moon Ring, which will give them access to the Lake of Rot. They can then travel through the Lake of Rot to reach the Grand Cloister.

Inside this location is a coffin that players need to use in order to start a battle against Astel, Naturalborn of the Void.

Once Astel is vanquished, players should return to Ranni's tower. Blaidd will be outside the tower waiting for players to fight him.

Fighting Blaidd and claiming the armor set

Once the player defeats Blaidd, they will be able to claim the armor set for their own (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

Players will then be able to start a fight against Blaidd, who can be a very tough opponent. However, once players figure out his pattern, he will go down easy.

If they defeat Blaidd, players will be able to claim his armor set. However, he will drop everything but the helmet.

The helmet can be found in the Three Sisters area inside the left-most tower. Once claimed, the players will have the complete armor set.

