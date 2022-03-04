How to open Rennala's treasure chest in her room in Elden Ring

During Elden Ring, some of the allure is finding out the secrets to opening special locked items such as the treasure chest left behind after defeating Rennala Queen of the Full Moon.

Once players defeat this boss, they will rush to the treasure chest only to discover that it is locked. However, there is a way to open it. But it will require a lot of time and effort from the player. Here is how it can be unlocked.

Opening Rennala's locked treasure chest in Elden Ring

To open the special locked treasure chest, players will have to complete a series of tasks. Only once they have completed all of these tasks can the chest be opened. It is not so simple as just obtaining a key this time. The steps to open the chest require the player to have done the following steps:

Defeat Starscourge Radahn in order to unlock the ability to enter Nokron Eternal City.

Players must have cleared the Caria Manor. This is required so that players can partake in the next portion which involves the quests for Witch Ranni.

Players must then venture into Night's Slaying Grounds in Nokron Eternal City. This is in order to obtain the Fingerslaying Blade.

Bring the Fingerslaying Blade back to Witch Ranni. This will then let players transpose the Carian Study Hall. This is to allow players to go to the top of the Divine Tower in Raya Lucaria in order to collect the Cursemask of Death.

Players should then return to Ranni so they can access a teleporting device that will transport players to Nokstella Eternal City.

Finding what players need from Nokstella Eternal City

Players need to be on the lookout for the Miniature Ranni doll in order to move forward with their quest in Elden Ring. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Players need to ensure that when they arrive at Nokstella Eternal City they are looking for a specific item. This item is a doll called the Miniature Ranni. This is the item that players need to take with them for the next part of the quest.

Visiting a Site of Grace

Once players have obtained the Miniature Ranni, they will then have the option while at a Site of Grace to 'Talk to Miniature Ranni.'

When they do this at first, nothing will happen. However, upon doing it enough times, Ranni will then speak with the player as the doll. This interaction is required for players to be able to receive the task of slaying Baleful Shadows.

Continuing through Nokstella Eternal City

There are so many side quests in Elden Ring and this is just the beginning of a journey. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Once players have received the task of slaying Baleful Shadows, they should make their way through Nokstella Eternal City in Elden Ring.

After slaying a handful of enemies, players will reach a building containing an elevator. Continue up the elevator and through the Site of Grace at Nokstella Waterfall Basin. Players should then proceed forward until they get to the red water.

Fighting the Baleful and collecting the key

Once players reach the red water they should now see the Baleful. Players should approach with caution, but with some dodging, it is easily vanquished. Players are then able to pick up the Discarded Palace Key. This key will allow players to open Rennala's treasure chest to receive the Dark Moon Ring.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan