How to interact with the Miniature Ranni Doll in Elden Ring

The Miniature Ranni Doll in Elden Ring plays an important part in the quest offered by a witch with the same name.

The doll itself is a bit on the creepier side, especially when players realize that at some point in the witch's quest, they will have to speak with it, and it will actually speak back.

To complete a portion of the quest, players need to interact with the doll, which involves players talking to it. This can be done at the Ainsel River Main Site of Grace when the doll is in the Key Items tab in the Inventory.

How to speak to the Miniature Ranni doll in Elden Ring

The Ainsel River Main Site of Grace is near where players can collect the doll. The sub-region is considered to be the entire northern portion of the Ainsel River location.

To get to this Site of Grace, players can travel north of the Uhl Palace Ruins. They will find it next to the narrow point of the river where it runs between two fairly open bodies of water.

Players can speak to the Miniature Ranni doll (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Once players arrive at the Ainsel River Main Site of Grace, they simply need to rest at the same. While resting, an option will appear that allows players to speak to the Miniature Ranni doll.

Select the option 'Talk to miniature Ranni' and nothing will happen. Exit the Site of Grace, return, and rest at it once more. This shows persistence in talking to the replica of the witch.

This time, the doll will begin to speak. The Miniature Ranni doll will provide Elden Ring players with a task. It requests that players defeat the Baleful Shadow that is roaming nearby.

A player takes on the Balefal Shadow (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Baleful Shadow is located just behind the Nokstella Waterfall Basin. Players need to head that way and take down the spooky enemy that glows red. This will complete the task for the Miniature Ranni doll.

The completion of that part of the quest will reward Elden Ring players with the Discarded Palace Key. This grants access to the treasure chest passed down to Carian Princesses.

Edited by Mayank Shete