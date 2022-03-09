What does Valkyrie’s Prosthesis do in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is primarily a game about traveling through hostile lands and gradually increasing challenges. However, in-between killing and being killed, players have time to meet and aid a variety of fascinating characters.

Valkyrie's prosthesis is an essential item found in a chest in The Shaded Castle. It doesn't appear to do anything when the player first picks it up, but it's crucial for the storyline of a friendly NPC.

Using Valkyrie's Prosthesis in Elden Ring

The prosthetic arm has to be given to an NPC named Millicent, who rests outside the Church of the Plague. She's afflicted with Scarlet Rot, and the sage Gowry will implore the player to attempt to cure her.

The arm is only of use halfway through Millicent's questline. Players must first speak to Gowry to begin the quest. He'll send the player to kill Commander O'Neil, who'll drop the needle Gowry needs. Bring it to the sage, and he'll repair it, which can be fast-tracked by warping away.

Bring the needle to Millicent, chat with her, and return to Gowry. After reloading Gowry's shack, Millicent will inform the player that she's going on a journey.

Find her again. She's just north of the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Grace in Altus Plateau. Hand her Valkyrie's prosthesis, and that part of the adventure is complete.

Why should Elden Ring players care?

Apart from the moral good of helping out a sickly lady, Elden Ring players can expect a variety of rewards for Millicent's questline. It'll push the player through some tough challenges, but it's also a solid way to reap new treasures.

Giving Millicent the needle to ease her pain rewards the player with a Talisman called the Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom. This item raises Dexterity by five as long as it's worn.

Helping out Millicent will encourage Gowry to offer his services to the player. He will help by selling sorceries from his shack. He'll sell Glintstone Stars, which fires three magical projectiles, Night Shard, which fires one invisible projectile, and Night Maiden's Mist, which creates a poisonous fog.

Near the end of Millicent's questline, she'll join the player in a special boss fight against her four sisters. Her siblings take the form of powerful NPC invaders and offer up an entertaining and challenging battle, even with Millicent's help.

Beating Millicent's Sisters rewards the player with the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Talisman. This item grants the player a massive bonus to damage with successive attacks.

Finally, the player can either earn back the needle they gave to Millicent or her prosthetic arm at the end of the questline. The former is a critical item in getting a specific ending in Elden Ring, while the other is a Talisman that benefits both other Talismans from this quest.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar