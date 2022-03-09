Where does Blaidd go after Ranni's questline ends in Elden Ring?

The questlines of Blaidd and Ranni in Elden Ring are intertwined and will have players traversing all over the Lands Between to complete them. However, for much of this questline, Blaidd is easily located and part of the quest even involves freeing him.

So where does Blaidd go when the player completes the Ranni questline? He ends up being located right outside of Ranni's Rise, ready to fight.

Where does Blaidd end up after completing Ranni's questline in Elden Ring?

After completing the quest for Ranni, players will need to return to Ranni's rise in order to meet with Blaidd one final time. Unfortunately for them, this time, Blaidd is out for blood and players will have to fight him. There is no other way to reason with him, and fighting is the only option.

Players must then engage Blaidd in combat.

Defeating Blaidd and claiming his armor and greatsword

Once players encounter Blaidd again, he will be standing outside of Ranni's Rise. In order to get his armor, players must engage and destroy him. Simply dodge his attacks and counter with strikes during his moments of being open to attack. He will go down swiftly.

Upon defeating Blaidd, players will not only be awarded with Blaidd's armor, but they will also receive his greatsword as well.

Blaidd's armor set is a strong option for a player in Elden Ring

Once the player obtains Blaidd's armor set, they will have access to an armor that boasts high robustness and will help them survive. However, once the player gathers the greatsword and Blaidd's armor, they will realize that it only includes three pieces.

Armor sets in Elden Ring all have four pieces that are required in order to be completed. Here is how players can find the fourth piece and complete the set.

Claiming the final piece of Blaidd's armor

Players will need to head behind Seluvis's Rise in order to locate the final piece of the armor set, the Black Wolf Mask (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The final piece of the armor, the Black Wolf Mask, can be obtained near the location of the other pieces. The mask is located in Seluvis's Rise.

Players will need to make their way to the wall behind it, and locate a crumbling portion. They have to run and jump up this area of the wall in order to access the final piece of the armor and complete the armor set.

Edited by Saman